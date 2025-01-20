CATEGORIES
Oppo Find N5 Shows Off Svelte Design In Side-By-Side Photos With iPhone 16

by Aaron LeongMonday, January 20, 2025, 10:42 AM EDT
There's a new thin phone king coming to town. This February, Oppo will be launching the Find N5 foldable. When unfolded, the device will measure 3.7mm thin, barely thicker than its USB-C port. Just for fun, the company posed the N5 next to an iPhone 16 Pro Max, showing off the distinct divide in thinness. We're pretty excited about this, because the U.S.-bound OnePlus Open 2, corporate cousin to the Find N5, will likely strike a similar form.

We've said it before and we'll say it again: 2025 will kickstart the push for thin (or thinner) smartphones. Case in point, Oppo's upcoming Find N5 foldable will measure merely 3.7mm at the thinnest point. For reference, the previous Find N3 sits at 5.8mm—shaving 1.1mm off an already thin device is quite the engineering feat, assuming Oppo maintains a similar, if not better chassis rigidity. When it goes on sale in February, the Find N5 (like many Asian manufacturers "N4" was skipped due to tetraphobia) will become the second phone to go below the 4.0mm threshold, following the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate tri-fold (at 3.66mm). 

To further illustrate the point, an Oppo product manager recently posted on Weibo the difference between the 3.7mm-thick Find N5 and a 8.5mm-thick iPhone 16 Pro Max. The side-by-side photos will no doubt induce plenty of "oohs" and aahs," but what about when folded? Up untill now, owners of foldables have had to accustomed to bigger bulges in their pant pockets compared to modern slab phones. The new Oppo phone is believed to be 9.2mm folded—not too far off the Pro Max and miles better than the N3, which was 11.9mm thick.

While thin phones could be a welcome reprieve for our hands and pockets, the big question is durability (flexing, rigidity), heat management (more powerful guts packed in a smaller space), and display crease. With the latter, we wonder if and by how much Oppo has been able to reduce the creasing on the foldable display. Granted, it was impressively shallow in the previous model, but we're curious to see how the thinnest factor into the hinge mechanism.

Oppo plans to have the Find N5 as a global release, although in the U.S. the mantle will likely be carried by the OnePlus Open 2. Stayed tuned for more news on either front.

Photo credits: Cheng Xiaoxue NN via Weibo
