Huawei Mate XT Beats Rivals In Tri-Fold Phone Race But Ouch, That Price

That said, the Mate XT is quite the powerhouse meant to showcase the best Huawei has to offer. With the 90Hz OLED display, users get three modes to play with: single (6.4 inches diagonal), dual (7.9 inches), or a fully expanded triple screen (10.2 inches).





Powering the device is the Kirin 9010 octa-core paired with a Maleoon 910 GPU, plus 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The triple rear cameras consist of a 50-megapixel f/1.4 OIS, a 12MP f/3.4 periscope (5.5x optical zoom), and a 12MP f/2,2 ultrawide. The front shooter is more staid with an 8MP f/2.2 sensor. With moderate use, the Mate XT's 5,600mAh battery can get users to a full day.