CATEGORIES
home News

Oppo Responds To Apple Lawsuit Alleging Trade Secret Theft

by Victor AwogbemilaMonday, August 25, 2025, 04:38 PM EDT
hero2 apple lawsuit hero trade sectret oppo
Apple has filed a lawsuit in California against a former employee and Oppo, accusing them of conspiring to steal trade secrets connected to Apple Watch development.

The lawsuit alleges that Chen Shi, its former employee, worked at Apple from January 2020 to June 2025 as a Sensor System Architect. Apple claimed that Shi had signed an employment offer in early June 2025 to join Oppo. However, instead of revealing that, he allegedly lied to colleagues that he was returning to China to care for his elderly parents.

hero apple lawsuit hero trade sectret oppo

The lawsuit further alleges that before leaving Apple, Shi met with several Apple Watch technical team members to gain deeper insight into "their ongoing research and development efforts, including their work on optical sensors, temperature sensors, and ECG sensors."

The lawsuit also alleges that while still at Apple, Shi carried out a series of activities consistent with someone acting nefariously. For instance, the suit alleges that three days before he left Apple, Shi copied 63 confidential files from one of the company's secure folders onto a USB drive late at night. In addition, Shi allegedly searched the internet for instructions on erasing a Macbook and whether his activity on a shared company drive could be traced.

The lawsuit also claims that Shi's actions had the backing of Oppo. It alleges that in one instance, Shi shared with Zijing Zeng, Oppo's vice president of health, that he was reviewing internal materials and attending several meetings at Apple to gather and transfer information to Oppo, and Zheng did not reprimand him. Instead, Zeng allegedly responded with "alright and sent an OK emoji."

body1 apple lawsuit hero trade sectret oppo

Oppo has denied any wrongdoing. In a statement to MacRumours, the company said it found no evidence "establishing any connection between these allegations and the employee's conduct during his employment at OPPO." The company also expressed readiness to defend itself in the lawsuit.

Last month, Apple also made similar allegations of theft against YouTuber Jon Prosser, accusing him of leaking confidential information about iOS 26.
Tags:  Apple, oppo, (NASDAQ:AAPL)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment