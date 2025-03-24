CATEGORIES
Apple Watch Could Get A New Hardware Feature No Other Smartwatch Has

by Alan VelascoMonday, March 24, 2025, 01:18 PM EDT
Like just about every technology company, Apple continues to try and incorporate artificial intelligence into as many of its products as it can. However, it hasn’t gone well for the company so far. It has struggled to get Apple Intelligence and Siri up to the level of competing offerings. Things have gone so poorly that the company was recently slapped with a lawsuit for deceptive advertising. These setbacks aren’t slowing the company down, though. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is reporting that cameras are coming to the Apple Watch bolster its AI plans.

To make its watches wearable AI devices, Apple plans on incorporating cameras into the designs. These cameras will be able to “see the outside world and use AI to deliver relevant information.” Apple’s Visual Intelligence, which became available on the iPhone 16 and allows users to get information by the pointing the camera at the environment, will play a role in delivering the AI experience.

As for the designs themselves, each tier of watch Apple offers will have a different implementation. The standard watch will likely sport a camera that will be incorporated into the display, although it’s not clear if the company will use a cutout or a different technology. Meanwhile, it’s rumored that the Ultra watch will have its camera placed on the side of the device, alongside the crown and side button. This is supposed to provide a more convenient experience for buyers who opt for this pricier model.

If these design changes come to fruition, it’s possible that these new AI powered watches might be released as soon as 2027. However, there’s a likelihood that these never see the light of day if Apple isn’t able to improve its AI offerings. It would be pointless to add unnecessary costs with a feature that its customers are unlikely to use or want.
