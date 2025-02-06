OpenAI Gives ChatGPT Eyes And Ears On WhatsApp, Here's How It Works
With this improvement, users can now communicate verbally with chatGPT to handle verious tasks, including a voice-to-text service. While this addition may become an invaluable tool for transcriptionists, its accuracy has not yet been verified. Besides that, users can now upload and share images in ChatGPT and request that the chatbot analyze them.
Another key difference is that you won't find the ChatGPT WhatsApp AI assistant by searching for it like you would with Meta AI. To use the ChatGPT AI assistant on WhatsApp, save the contact "1-800-CHATGPT" or "1-800-2428478" to your contact list. Once saved, you can search for the contact name and chat with the assistant. However, to use this feature, ensure your WhatsApp is updated to the latest version.
If you already have a Free, Pro or Plus ChatGPT account and prefer not to switch between WhatsApp and the ChatGPT app or web, you'll have to wait. According to OpenAI, an upcoming update will allow users to link their ChatGPT accounts (whether on the mobile app or the web) to WhatsApp.
As for whether AI language models will fully replace search engines in the future for some tasks, it's still unclear. However, with recent developments, OpenAI seems to focus on making ChatGPT more versatile and accessible to AI early adopters.