OneXPlayer X1 Pro Gaming Tablet Gets Upgraded With Lots Of RAM And Storage

Remember the Intel Core Ultra 155H-powered One-Netbook OneXPlayer X1 gaming tablet
from last year? After being updated to AMD Ryzen 7 8840U power a few months later, the device (rebadged as the X1 Pro) then gained a slightly more capable Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and Radeon 890M GPU. If such a 3-in-1 gaming tablet wasn't niche enough, One-Netbook will now sell you a very red and limited Evangelion-themed version of the X1 Pro with an Intel Core Ultra 7 225H, albeit for a lot more cash.
The OneXPlayer X1 Pro is a quandary. It's marketed as a convertible gaming device that can switch from gaming handheld mode (via the detachable controller) to tablet or to a laptop (via the detachable keyboard case/stand), but we think the pricing and specs will only attract a specific type of gamer. The X1 Pro is a powerful device nonetheless for what it is—the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
SoC, when paired with its integrated Radeon 890M GPU has been proven solid in gaming and rendering performance for 1080p content. The HX 370 has likewise been praised for efficiency, with a low TDP draw across the board, thus giving the X1 Pro about 3.5 to 4 hours of gaming on it 65 Wh battery alone.
Users interact with the pre-installed Windows 11 Home through a 10.95-inch LCD touchscreen with a 2560x1600 resolution and/or detachable keyboard. At launch, the X1 Pro was available in various RAM/ROM configurations, namely 32GB/1TB ($1,500), 32GB / 2TB ($1,600), and 64GB / 4TB ($1,900). However, for a limited time (while stock lasts), One-Netbook is selling an Evangelion-themed
X1 Pro helmed by an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H (plus Arc 140T GPU) instead.
Before you Evangelion fans get too excited, know that for some reason only Asuka is represented here—no Shinji (Eva 01)
or Rei (Eva 00) to be seen. This means that this X1 Pro is quite red and nothing but. Furthermore, the tablet will be spec'd with 64GB RAM and 2TB storage (expandable).
While One-Netbook hasn't revealed how many Evangelion X1 Pros it will produce, it's claimed that there's only a "small amount of stock remaining
." Initial batches will begin shipping by the end of the month, so if you want a chance to own one, it'll set you back a cool $1,650.