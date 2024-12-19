OneXPlayer Reveals G1 Gaming Laptop With Detachable Keyboard And Ryzen HX 370
First off, this being a pending Indiegogo project, we'd like you to exercise caution before plunking money down or trusting the specs listed by the seller. That said, the campaign is being run by OneXPlayer, a relatively recognizable name in the burgeoning handheld gaming community. Some recent hits include the OneXFly F1 Pro and OneXPlayer Pro 2 handhelds, with the former being the first to combine an OLED display with an AMD Zen 5 APU.
OneXPlayer's new G1 project is a little more ambitious, so there's a possibility it might not make it to market. Technically listed as a compact gaming laptop, the 900-gram machine has a removable keyboard deck, exposing a game controller underneath, The keyboard docks via magnets, while the game controller sits above a capacitive ergo-style keyboard.
The product page hasn't yet revealed the weight of the G1 sans the keyboard, but we think it should be pretty manageable as a handheld even it's around 650-700 grams, especially if OneXPlayer gets the weight balance right. The site also states 8.8 inches for the G1's "form," but it's uncertain if that means the display size or the unit itself.
Powering the laptop will be the Ryzen 9 HX 370 APU with 12 Zen 5 cores and integrated Radeon 890M (RDNA 3.5) graphics should be up to task. This top-spec'd chipset is beginning to appear in flagship models like OneXPlayer's own F1 Pro and GPD Win Max 2.
Speaking of the Win Max 2, GPD also touts the machine as a compact gaming laptop-handheld amalgamation, although the device is larger and that the controller sits above the keyboard instead. We'd love to know if you have a preference between these two devices (or neither).
Capping off the limited amount of information given for the G1, the display will be 2.5K resolution with 144Hz refresh rate. External GPU solutions can be supported via USB4 and OCuLink ports.
Photo credits: OneXPlayer via Indiegogo