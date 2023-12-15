Exciting OneXPlayer X1 Handheld Gaming PC With 120Hz Display And Meteor Lake Is Coming





One-Netbook wasted absolutely no time revealing plans to offer a handheld PC gaming console built around Intel's newly minted Core Ultra processors based on Meteor Lake. Whether it can give established AMD-based consoles like Valve's Steam Deck and the ASUS ROG Ally remains to be seen, but it's a market that is suddenly very much in play for Intel.





In case you missed it, Intel's initial crop of Core Ultra processors launched this week with gaming-grade integrated graphics capabilities and AI brawn. Otherwise known as Meteor Lake, these chips debut the Intel 4 process node (formerly 7nm) and are also Intel's first-ever disaggregated consumer CPUs built from disparate tiles.





Intel is not releasing Meteor Lake in socketed form, meaning the architecture is not bound for traditional desktop systems and the DIY category. Instead, the focus is primarily on laptops, though we'll also see Meteor Lake make a splash in embedded systems, such as all-in-one machines, mini PCs, and as established here, handheld PC gaming devices like the upcoming OneXPlayer X1. Have a look...











We don't get much of a look at the device, just some intentionally cloaked renders from various angles. However, One-Netbook sent us a few additional details about its upcoming handheld, saying it "highlights a versatile three-in-one design, offering diverse usage scenarios, meeting the needs of a broad user base."





Make of that what you will. As for the hardware, the OneXPlayer X1 features a 10.95-inch LTPS (Low Temperature PolySilicon) display with a 2.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. According to One-Netbook, the display provides 150% coverage of the sRGB color space and 105% coverage of DCI-P3. The company is also touting the audio prowess of its upcoming handheld.







"The OneXPlayer X1 utilizes dual speakers finely tuned by engineers skilled in Harman AudioEFX technology, creating a 2.0 stereo sound system, ensuring every sound is exceptionally clear and perfectly balanced. From the roar of engines to the footsteps of enemies, every detail is vivid, clear, and immersive, offering the ultimate audio experience," One-Netbook says.









That's all well and good, but it's the Core Ultra chip inside that is the most intriguing. The teaser video suggests it will be one of the Core Ultra 7 SKUs. Given that One-Netbook specifically mentions Arc graphics in its press release, that seemingly narrows it down to one of the 28W options, which include the Core Ultra 7 165H and 155H.





Both of those CPUs feature 6 P-cores, 8 E-cores, 2 LP E-cores, 24MB of L3 cache, and integrated Arc graphics with 8 Xe cores. Where they differ are the clock speeds: The Core Ultra 7 165H's P-cores and E-cores can ramp to 5GHz and 3.8GHz, respectively, while the GPU can hit 2.3GHz. Meanwhile, the Core Ultra 7 155H maxes out the P-core clock at 4.8GHz while offering the same 3.8GHz max E-core clock, and caps the graphics clock at 2.25GHz.





The other mystery here is pricing. One-Netbook is not ready to divulge the MSRP, but did say that its OneXPlayer X1 will release sometime next month.

