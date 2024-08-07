OneXGPU 2 eGPU To Flex AMD's New Radeon RX 7800M To Turbocharge Mini PC Gaming
by
Zak Killian
—
Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 02:30 PM EDT
All the hype around new AMD products right now is surrounding CPUs like the Ryzen AI 300 family for mobile machines and then the Ryzen 9000 desktop CPU family launching tomorrow. One-Netbook may have just leaked another new AMD product on the way, though -- the Radeon RX 7800M, something AMD hasn't said a word about.
One-Netbook is of course the Chinese vendor behind the OneXPlayer series of handhelds. The company was first to market with an external GPU dock that uses the OCuLink connector. This external connection carries PCIe signaling directly instead of encapsulating it in another protocol (as with Thunderbolt), which offers reduced latency and improved throughput. We haven't tested the original OneXGPU ourselves, but reviews say that, while expensive, it can easily quadruple the gaming performance of the OneXPlayer handhelds.
Now, the company is teasing the OneXGPU 2 on Weibo. The successor to the original will apparently come with a Radeon RX 7800M GPU, which is quite fascinating, as this is the first we're hearing of such a part. Many people have done a lot of presuming about the RX 7800M, but One-Netbook says it is "RDNA 3," which means it is almost assuredly based on the same Navi 32 graphics parts as the desktop Radeon RX 7800 XT GPUs.
That means we can probably expect GPU core counts in the range of 3200-3800, 48 or 64MB of Infinity Cache, and a 192- or 256-bit memory bus, giving 12GB or 16GB of GDDR6 memory on board. Clock rates will undoubtedly be much lower than the desktop boards; the RX 7700 XT is rated for a 245W TDP, while the full-fat Navi 32 in the Radeon RX 7800 XT is rated for 263W, neither of which are particularly suited for mobile machines. For comparison's sake, the GeForce RTX 4090 mobile, based on the AD103 chip found in the desktop RTX 4080, tops out at 150W.
Image: One-Netbook
One-Netbook stresses that the OneXGPU 2 will be the first mobile graphics dock with AMD's Radeon RX 7800M, but that's no surprise because it may indeed be the very first product to hit the market with the GPU. It's odd that AMD didn't attempt to launch such a graphics chip sooner, as the RDNA 3 mobile GPU lineup had a very clear "hole" in the middle between the Radeon RX 7900M and the Radeon RX 7600M XT. We're curious to see if this processor shows up in more systems than One-Netbook's external GPU dock.
On the topic of the OneXGPU 2 specifically, the only real information we have to go on concerns the I/O on the dock, which is similar to the original OneXGPU: USB4, OCuLink, HDMI, dual DisplayPort, Ethernet, MicroSD, an M.2-2280 slot, and a pair of USB-A ports. If we assume that the Radeon RX 7800M is a 16GB GPU akin to the desktop version, we can reasonably assume that the dock will have a baseline price of at least $800; the original OneXGPU with the Radeon RX 7600M XT sells for $699 right now. Hopefully, One-Netbook shares more details about this new GPU dock soon.