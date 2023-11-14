OneXGPU Dock Unveiled: A Slick eGPU With SSD Storage, RGB And OCuLink Support

Intended primarily (but not exclusively) as a partner for its OneXFly gaming handheld, One-Netbook is about to open funding on Indiegogo for the OneXGPU external GPU dock. This device will include not only additional I/O options for the system (including a pair of HDMI ports, a pair of DisplayPort jacks, Ethernet, USB, and an Oculink connection), but also packs in a Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU









The thing about using an eGPU with one of these systems is that it allows the entire TDP of the processor to go to the CPU cores. This means that hooking up an eGPU can offer improved CPU and GPU performance, making this machine similar to a pretty powerful gaming desktop. The Radeon RX 7600M XT is based on the same Navi 33 GPU as in the desktop Radeon RX 7600, and that card is more than capable of solid performance at 1080p in most games.





Arguably the killer features of this dock are the M.2 SSD bay and the OCuLink port. The M.2-2280-sized SSD bay has a magnetic cover, and while it's limited to a PCIe 2.0 interface, that's still going to be a lot faster than a MicroSD card or typical USB flash drive.



