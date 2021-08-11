OnePlus Teases Dual-Screen Phone To Rain On Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 Parade





It's no secret that Samsung plans to launch its new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone later today. The devices have been making the rounds in leaked form for months and are highly anticipated by smartphone enthusiasts. However, OnePlus is apparently looking to make some waves of its own with a folding smartphone, as witnessed by emails and posts that went out yesterday.

In a video teaser posted to Instagram, we see OnePlus' take on folding smartphones, which appears to take a page from LG's playbook. However, it seems as though OnePlus is using a OnePlus 9 Pro (or perhaps a garden variety OnePlus 9) with an accessory case that adds a second display. So, in essence, we're looking at a resultant dual-screen device rather than a proper folding display like the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip product families.

If OnePlus uses the OnePlus 9 Pro as a base for this accessory, we should expect a mirroring 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216x1440 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

With that being said, the OnePlus 9 Pro isn't exactly a cheap phone, as it's priced from $1,069 in the United States. Adding a second display matching that smartphone's specs likely won't be cheap, which means that we could be looking at least a couple of hundred bucks for the accessory. But we'll just have to wait and see how OnePlus approaches the pricing conundrum during its official unveiling.

LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen

The final price would likely still be much lower than the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with its rumored 7.6-inch folding display. For example, the current-generation Galaxy Z Fold 2 launched at $1,999, and we would imagine that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would be priced in the same ballpark.

The LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen was priced as low as $399.99 before the company decided to exit the smartphone business.