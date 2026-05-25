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OnePlus Snapdragon OLED Tablet Leak Reveals A Promising iPad Mini Rival

by Paul LillyMonday, May 25, 2026, 09:43 AM EDT
OnePlus Pad 3 tablet on a tablecloth.
OnePlus may be about to give Android users on the hunt for an iPad mini rival some bragging rights over their Apple device-owning brethren. Word on the web is OnePlus is readying a compact slate featuring an 8.8-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh, powered by one of Qualcomm's fastest Snapdragon chips, and of course it would run on Google's Android platform.

Before we get to the rumored specifications, let's recap what the latest-generation iPad mini looks like. The latest version of Apple's own compact tablet released back in 2024 and features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina IPS display with a 2266x1488 resolution and up to 500 nits brightness.

Apple's little-ish slate is powered by its A17 Pro silicon that originally debuted in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, with a 6-core CPU (2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores), 5-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine.

It also features 4GB of RAM, 64GB, up to 512GB of onboard storage, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, optional 5G connectivity, a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera on the front, a 12MP wide-angle lens on the back, and support for Apple Intelligence.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip render (angled, on a black background).

According to @yabhishekhd and @Gadgetsdata on X, OnePlus is getting ready to counter the iPad nini with an OLED slate that's a little bit bigger and powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 silicon, not to be confused with the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. This would join a modest but growing tablet that includes devices like the OnePlus Pad 3 and and Pad Go 2.

It's also said to feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, though it's not stated what capacities are on tap. And for the cameras, there is reportedly an 8MP shooter on the front and 13MP lens on the back. Other specs include a capacious 8,000 mAh battery with 67W wired charging.

While it would be nice of OnePlus opted for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, going with the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 should result in a compact tablet that is still powerful but perhaps more affordable than it otherwise might have been. Hopefully we'll find out soon, maybe during Computex.

As for pricing, for context, the latest iPad mini with 128GB of storage can be found on sale starting at $439 at Amazon. That's roughly the going rate of the OnePlus Go 2 ($399.99 at Best Buy), which also doesn't have an OLED display.
Tags:  Android, tablet, OLED, OnePlus, snapdragon 8 gen 5
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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