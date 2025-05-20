OnePlus Pad 3 Taps Snapdragon 8 Elite To Challenge iPad And Android Tablets





OnePlus has thrown down the gauntlet, with the company's Chief Marketing Officer boldly declaring its upcoming OnePlus Pad 3 will be the "best Android tablet of 2025." This claim is being backed up by some tablet-killing features, such as Snapdragon 8 Elite power and productivity-focused Open Canvas triple-window multitasking and Remote Mac/iOS control. If done right, the latter could pull off something iPads and iPhones currently can't do. The Pad 3 is scheduled for release on June 5.



Meet the all-new OnePlus Pad 3—powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, featuring an upgraded Open Canvas for next-level multitasking, and now with seamless iOS syncing. All wrapped in a stunning Storm Blue finish.

Launching 5 June 2025. Built for work, play, and everything in between.… pic.twitter.com/mrghLWQ8ve — OnePlus Europe (@OnePlus_Europe) May 19, 2025

The OnePlus Pad 3 (likely a rebranded version of the China-only OnePlus Pad 2 Pro), is poised to enter a competitive market armed with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, large 12,140mAh battery (with 67-Watt fast charging) and some powerful software capabilities.





Specs-wise, the only letdown might be the display. Equipped with a 13.2-inch (3392x2400-pixel) IPS panel with 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 900 nits, OnePlus could've definitely at least matched the iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 here, but didn't (likely to keep prices down). For what it's worth, its competitors have moved on from LCD displays and offer higher peak brightness.













However, one area where OnePlus could possibly have a big upper hand is in its software. Within OxygenOS, the company has brought back Open Canvas, which was used on previous devices like the Pad 2 and OnePlus Open . Open Canvas allows user to open up to three apps at once. This ability was highly lauded in the past for its multitasking ability and ease of use, but falls slightly behind iPadOS' Stage Manager that allows four apps to run at the same time.





OnePlus does seem to have another secret weapon in the form of Remote Mac control. Essentially, Pad 3 owners can remotely mirror their Mac desktop and access its files while on the go. Even trackpad gestures and on-screen keyboard support is available. Celina Shi, OnePlus Europe's Chief Marketing Officer adds that these new apps and functionality "help Apple Mac users, including remote Mac control and easy file sharing via drag-and-drop."





Pricing for the global OnePlus Pad 3 will be announced at launch on June 5, although an early leak is still possible. If it mirrors the China-only Pad 2 Pro, we could be looking at something close to $450, which should put the tablet in a sweet spot against the competition.