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Report: OnePlus May Exit The US And Europe As Oppo Takes Over Operations

by Chris HarperTuesday, July 14, 2026, 02:11 PM EDT
hero oneplus
OnePlus made a huge splash when it first introduced its flagship killer OnePlus One back in 2014. However, more recently the brand lost some steam in the face of a larger, highly competitive smartphone market. In addition, OnePlus seems to have pivoted toward premium devices versus its historic more midrange price points. Fast forward to today and a credible WinFuture report points toward the possibility of OnePlus announcing its exit from the US and EU this week.

At the beginning of this year, rumors of OnePlus being gutted by its parent company Oppo became persistent, to the point that OnePlus itself had to reply and debunk the claim. Even then, critics were skeptical, pointing out how OnePlus smartphones had been steadily undergoing "Oppofication" by merging OxygenOS with ColorOS, reintegrating Realme, and losing its Hasselblad camera partnership.

oneplus 15
While we really liked the OnePlus 15 and 15R, could they be the last of their kind released in the US?

More recently, this has even extended to European users being redirected from OnePlus sites to Oppo sites. Some European users covered by OnePlus' warranty are also receiving vouchers instead of repairs or replacements, like this Redditor. This information combined with reports stating that OnePlus will be announcing its withdrawal from the US and EU this week all but confirms that the rumors were right all along. OnePlus is expected to close its doors in the EU and US, and if it continues at all, it'll likely be an Oppo sub-brand restricted to Chinese and Indian markets.

To say the least, it's a sad time for fans of OnePlus. In the past year, OnePlus was still active with several new releases, including the OnePlus Ace 6 and OnePlus 15. Rumors were also abound concerning a OnePlus gaming handheld and OLED mini tablet, but neither have come to market and now things look even more bleak. At least WinFuture's report indicates that current OnePlus devices will still get software support until the end of their promised lifecycles.
Tags:  smartphones, oppo, OnePlus
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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