CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunSaturday, May 30, 2020, 01:31 PM EDT

OnePlus Accidentally Rolls Out Update That Kills OnePlus 8 Pro's X-Ray Vision Camera

oneplus 8 pro photocrom

One of the interesting features of the camera for the OnePlus 8 Pro is the Photocrom color mode. The mode allows the smartphone's infrared camera to see through certain materials, such as black plastic, to give a glimpse at what electronics and other devices look like inside. As cool as that function was for peering inside of electronic devices, details soon surfaced that the mode could also allow people to look through some thin black clothing. The ability to see through clothing led OnePlus to issue a software update intended to eliminate the filter in the Chinese market Hydrogen OS. However, when the software update rolled out, it removed the feature for users in other countries, which OnePlus had promised it wouldn't do.

For those unfamiliar with why the filter is being removed, when reports surfaced highlighting the ability to see through some clothing, OnePlus announced that it would temporarily disable the Photocrom filter in its Oxygen OS via a software update. The company said at the time the move was to mitigate any potential user privacy issues under what it called "extreme circumstances." Essentially, the company didn't want creepers trying to see through people's clothes using the camera filter.

oneplus 8 pro update 2

The screenshot above is from our OnePlus 8 Pro. It shows the update is being applied to at least some devices in the United States. It has only one item in the update notes stating, "Photochrome filter temporarily removed for adjustment." Note that the "e" at the end of "Photochrom" is how it's spelled in the update. The text says the camera filter is expected to come back in an update sometime in June.

Once the update is applied, the Photochrom filter is no longer in filter options for the smartphone's camera app. As for why the update was rolled out to devices on the global market after OnePlus promised it wouldn't be, the company has said that the OTA "inadvertently" went out to a limited number of devices. OxygenOS devices that applied the update will have the filter re-enabled in a future OTA, returning the camera's ability to see through electronic devices. The offending update has been removed from the Oxygen Updater as of this publication.



Tags:  smartphone, OnePlus, oneplus-8-pro
Via:  Android Police
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms