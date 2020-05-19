CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyTuesday, May 19, 2020, 12:19 PM EDT

OnePlus 8 Pro's Controversial Infrared X-Ray Filter To Be Disabled In Future Update

OnePlus 8 Pro X-Ray
For the time being, OnePlus is disabling the "Color Filter" on its OnePlus 8 Pro handset through an over-the-air software update. The decision to turn the feature off came after the phone's ability to see through certain objects came to light, giving it a sort of x-ray vision effect. While certainly neat, there are some privacy implications that come with that ability.

In case you missed our previous coverage, the OnePlus 8 Pro's Color Filter uses a Photochrome mode on the handset to take infrared photography. This is what allowed it to penetrate certain objects—in the photo above, for example, we took a picture of an LG remote control using the Color Filter. As you can see, it was able to peek through the black plastic casing and display the battery and electronics inside.

It is a pretty neat effect for sure, but also one that can potentially be used for nefarious purposes. In our testing, the phone was indeed able to see through black clothes if they are thin enough, which certainly adds a creepy angle to the feature. We did not test this ability in-depth, but that it even works on some clothing is problematic.

"In order to eliminate the impact on user privacy under possible extreme circumstances and eliminate everyone ’s concerns, we decided to temporarily disable the filter function through software upgrades. We will Push within one week," OnePlus announced (translated).

For anyone who is bummed about this, OnePlus says it is exploring "technical solutions" to bring the feature back, without the privacy implications. We're not sure how exactly it can go about that, but it comes with the promise of re-launching the Color Filter sometime down the road.


Tags:  OnePlus, oneplus 8 pro
Via:  OnePlus (via Weibo)
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms