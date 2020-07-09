CATEGORIES
by Brittany GoettingThursday, July 09, 2020, 01:22 PM EDT

How To Get Fortnite’s Exclusive And Deliciously Ripe Bhangra Boogie Emote

oneplus fortnite bhangra boogie

This new emote may make you go bananas. OnePlus and Fortnite have collaborated to bring players a new emote, and here is how you can obtain Bhangra Boogie for free.

The Bhangra Boogie emote features a dancing banana, and was teased on OnePlus’ Twitter as a “step in the ripe direction.” The emote is “rare” and its description states “Celebrate together.”

The emote is unfortunately only available to OnePlus users. The following devices are eligible:

If you have one of the eligible devices, you will first need to sign into your OnePlus account. You will then need to verify your IMEI number and PCBA number at this website. You can find your IMEI number by dialing *#06# on your device and your PCBA number by dialing *#888#. Once you have verified your IMEI and your PCBA number, you will receive an emote code via email. This code will need to be redeemed on Fortnite’s website and the emote should then appear in your Locker. You will need an Epic Games account.


There are a few other important points to note. First, older OnePlus devices do not qualify for the offer. Second, you can only redeem one Bhangra Boogie emote per device. Last, the emote will be available on any platform that you use (PC, PS4, Xbox One X) once you have redeemed it.

It appears that the emote will eventually be available through the Fortnite Item Shop. However, it is unclear when the emote will be available and what it will cost. This may be the only opportunity to pick up the emote for free.

Epic Games also recently released a Captain America skin for 2000 V-Bucks or $20 USD. The skin includes Captain America’s iconic shield. The shield can be displayed on the player’s back or used like a Pickaxe. Gamers can also purchase a Grand Salute emote for 300 V-Bucks or $3 USD.

