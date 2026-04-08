OnePlus Ace 6 Leaks With Huge 8500mAh Battery And 1.5K 165Hz Display





One of the most striking features of the the Ace 6 Ultra (per leakster Digital Chat Station) is the 8,500mAh battery. If this number is true, it will be a massive leap over the 6,700mAh battery pack found on the Ace 5 Ultra and even the 7,300mAh cell in the OnePlus 15 flagship . Such a capacity could mean that OnePlus is targeting users who put in a lot of phone time, especially mobile gamers, who demand extended high-performance sessions without reaching for a charger.









Leak sources also indicate that the device might have five memory tiers (at least in China), starting at 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage and topping out with a 16GB/1TB variant. If you've been keeping score, all of this puts the Ace 6 Ultra directly against Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi K90 Max, which also uses a Dimensity 9500 processor and has a 165Hz display. That said, early reports say that Xiaomi's offering may have a built-in cooling fan versus OnePlus' passive thermal management setup.







