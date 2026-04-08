OnePlus Ace 6 Leaks With Huge 8500mAh Battery And 1.5K 165Hz Display

Leaked details for a new OnePlus device, widely suspected to be the Ace 6 Ultra, suggest the company is preparing a high-performance juggernaut designed to make North American fans salivate and wish for better times.
One of the most striking features of the the Ace 6 Ultra (per leakster Digital Chat Station) is the 8,500mAh battery. If this number is true, it will be a massive leap over the 6,700mAh battery pack found on the Ace 5 Ultra and even the 7,300mAh cell in the OnePlus 15 flagship
. Such a capacity could mean that OnePlus is targeting users who put in a lot of phone time, especially mobile gamers, who demand extended high-performance sessions without reaching for a charger.
At the front is believed to be a 6.78-inch flat (yay!) OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, pushing a healthy 165Hz refresh rate. Again, if this isn't proof that OnePlus has gamers in mind, I don't know what else is. Oh wait, the phone is expected to sport the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset
, a flagship silicon capable of reaching nearly 3 million points on AnTuTu benchmarks, so there you go again.
Leak sources also indicate that the device might have five memory tiers (at least in China), starting at 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage and topping out with a 16GB/1TB variant. If you've been keeping score, all of this puts the Ace 6 Ultra directly against Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi K90 Max, which also uses a Dimensity 9500 processor and has a 165Hz display. That said, early reports say that Xiaomi's offering may have a built-in cooling fan versus OnePlus' passive thermal management setup.
On the imaging front, the phone could feature a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, alongside a 16MP front camera. It seems like the emphasis here is clearly on raw power and longevity rather than professional-grade optics, but maybe we'll be proven wrong.
Given that its predecessor, the Ace 5 Ultra, debuted in May 2025, we can expect an official reveal
in China as early as next month. Will OnePlus offer the Ace 6 Ultra as a OnePlus 15 or 16 variant in the future? That depends on whether OnePlus survives the reported shuttering of its global operations
.