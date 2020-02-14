This OnePlus 7T Killer Deal Slashes $100 Off Price, Throws In Free Wireless Earbuds





The OnePlus 7T has always struck us as being a very compelling smartphone with excellent performance, a gorgeous display, and value pricing. We reviewed the smartphone back in early October 2019 and came away duly impressed with what it has to offer.

The OnePlus 7T's $599 price tag was already an incredible bargain compared to flagship smartphones from Samsung and Apple, but OnePlus is increasing its value proposition with its current sale. You can now get the OnePlus 7T for a low, low price of $499 direct from OnePlus. To sweeten the deal even further, OnePlus is throwing in a set of its Bullets Wireless 2 headphones for free. The Bullets Wireless 2 have an MSRP of $99, which makes this bundle offer hard to pass up for a flagship-worthy experience.

If you don't want to foot the entire $499 bill all at once, OnePlus is also offering 0 percent financing at $50 per month on the smartphone.





The OnePlus 7T is a feature-packed smartphone, and its crams in a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC along with 8GB of RAM. There's 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage onboard in addition to three rear cameras (48MP primary, 12MP telephoto, 16MP ultra-wide angle). The smartphone also features a 3,800 mAh battery and an ultra-fast 90Hz FHD+ display with a teardrop notch to make room for the selfie camera.

The OnePlus 5T obviously doesn't have 5G connectivity like the newer flagships coming out in 2020, but it also doesn't cost $999 (Samsung Galaxy S20), and 5G coverage isn't exactly plentiful at this early stage. You do, however, get fast Category 18 LTE-A speeds along with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

You can get the OnePlus 7T at the newly discounted price of $499 by visiting the OnePlus website. And you can read our review of the OnePlus 7T right here.