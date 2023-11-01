CATEGORIES
home News

OnePlus 12 Breaks Ground As First Phone To Use Sony's LYTIA Camera Sensor

by Aaron LeongWednesday, November 01, 2023, 09:36 AM EDT
hero OnePlus 12 Final 5K4edit
The OnePlus 12 will come with a newfangled Sony LYTIA image sensor that's expected to move the needle beyond the already fantastic camera on the OnePlus 11. Do the Pixel 8 Pro or Galaxy S23 Ultra have anything to worry about?

Last year's OnePlus 11 brought the company back into the flagship game with plenty of power, efficiency, and class-leading charging speeds at a price that undercut its competitors. A Hasselblad-tuned camera package rounded up the show by offering above average to excellent image quality.

Showing that OnePlus isn't a one-trick pony, the OnePlus 12 is gearing up not merely to be a flagship chaser, but to level the playing field altogether. The company has confirmed that its new phone will feature a new Sony LYTIA mobile image sensor. This makes sense as OnePlus' parent company Oppo has been working in partnership with Sony to incorporate the Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation-developed sensor tech into its future flagships. Apparently, the OnePlus 12 will be the first to get a higher-end 50MP sensor for its main camera, probably the IMX966.

lytia
LYTIA mobile sensor

The sensor itself will be 1/1.4-inch built on Sony's dual-layer stacked transistor pixel know-how. A similar setup premiered in the Xperia 1 V earlier this year using the Exmor IMX888 and, more recently, the OnePlus Open. One benefit of this setup is that is can capture as much light as a larger 1-inch sensor while keeping the sensor package comparatively smaller. Night photography has been a hit-or-miss with the OnePlus 11, so this bit of news could really raise the game against the current low-light leaders from Samsung, Apple, and Google.

OnePlus' post doesn't state the launch window, but we're expecting it to be either mid-December (which would mark the company's 10th anniversary) or January 2024. Between possessing the latest camera tech and being one of the first phones to run the blazing fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the OnePlus 12 could be another big winner, especially if OnePlus can stay close to or at the original $700 MSRP of the previous phone.

Main image credit: OnLeaks
Tags:  Sony, camera, OnePlus, oneplus 12
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment