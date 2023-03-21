Oppo Find X6 Pro Android Flagship Flaunts A Killer Camera Array, Too Bad You Can't Buy It
Oppo's latest Find X6 Pro has professional DSLRs in its sights, with a set of impressively configured Hasselblad-tuned cameras taking center stage. For us here in the US, we can only gawk in admiration since it won't be sold here.
From the marketing literature, you get a sense that Oppo is really eyeing photographers by setting its X6 Pro up as the complete and uncompromised imaging package. For example, its three rear cameras are collectively called "main cameras", each packing an equal 50 megapixels with image processing using a Mariana MariSilicon X engine. Specs-wise, there's a 1-inch wide, plus 1/1.56-inch ultrawide and periscope telephoto sensors.
Breaking that down a little more, the Sony IMX989 1-inch f1.8 OIS wide camera is claimed to have the largest photosensitive area on the market. It bests the already fantastic X5 Pro by bringing in 142% more light. Oppo also states that the 1/1.56-inch f2.2 110-degree ultrawide/macro and the OIS f2.6 3x optical zoom periscope cameras are the largest installed in a smartphone ever. The periscope cam also offers a cropped 6x "in-sensor" zoom, which is an odd ceiling where current flagships push 100x zoom with a comparable digital zoom. However, it seems like even with zoom, Oppo wants the final image to be good enough for prints, rather than over-processing the images like competitors have. Finally, the 32MP IMX709 selfie carries over from the X5 Pro.
The rest of the phone is no slouch either. Horsepower comes from a liquid-cooled Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 12/16GB DDR5X RAM and 256/512GB UFS 4.0 storage configurations. There's a 5000mAh battery pack in back that supports 100W SuperVOOC wired charging and monster 50W rated wireless charging. That's faster than most phones charge with a cable, folks. Another industry shaker is the display. It's a 6.8" 1440p LTPO 2.0 panel with a peak brightness of 2500 nits, trumping the S23 Ultras and iPhone 14 Pros of the world. The X6 Pro is also rated at IP68 water-dust resistance.
The phone is expected to go on sale on March 24 ranging from around $870 (12GB/256GB) to $1015 (16GB/512GB). Color and material choices are the attractive duo-tone brown (glass plus pleather), green (glass), and black (glass).