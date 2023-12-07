OnePlus 12 Teardown Reveals A Massive Vapor Chamber To Battle Temps
The OnePlus 12 has officially launched (in China, anyway) and yet, the phone continues to reveal pleasant surprises from within its svelte chassis. A recent teardown video just exposed how much OnePlus is serious about keeping your device cool during heavy gaming sessions or when used in warmer climes.
Hong Kong-based YouTube channel WekiHome just dropped a nice teardown of the new OnePlus 12. The phone is already available in China, so the video itself comes as no surprise. The stripped-down phone shows a lot of what has been reported the past few months, such as the inclusion of the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the return of the wireless charging.
Watching the WekiHome team tear apart the device to reveal the rubber gaskets that make up the improved IP65 dust-water resistance rating is fascinating. (IP68 would've been ideal, though.) We also get to see Sony's dual-layer Lytia 808 50-megapixel camera sensor, plus the 64MP periscope zoom and 48MP ultrawide sensors with a 114° field of view.
The video also shows off smaller details like the NFC antenna, the speakers, the 5,400 mAh battery, and the wireless charging coil. It's definitely great to see Qi charging back on a OnePlus after a hiatus on the OnePlus 11 and Open, although there's no confirmation whether the OnePlus 12 will be Qi2 compatible.
A nice surprise comes when the video reveals a massive vapor chamber for passive cooling. Sitting just beneath the screen layer, the vapor cooling chamber is meant to dissipate heat generated by things like the wireless coil and chipsets by spreading it towards the surface. Even though the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is more efficient than ever, OnePlus is apparently not willing to take any chances. With such a thin build, in combination with the amount of heat produced by wireless charging, the vapor chamber should prove quite useful for preventing any overheating issues—such as those that affected Apple's iPhone 15.