CATEGORIES
home News

Uh Oh, Apple's Hot New iPhone 15 May Have A Serious Overheating Issue

by Tim SweezyWednesday, September 27, 2023, 12:07 PM EDT
hero apple iphone 15 pro
Some iPhone 15 owners are reporting that their hot new smartphone is, well, getting very hot. The high temperatures are being experienced while charging the iPhone 15 series smartphone or during prolonged use.

Apple launched its iPhone 15 lineup last week with the smartphone's first-ever USB-C charging port. While the move to USB-C should have made life with an iPhone easier in terms of fewer cables, a few iPhone 15 owners are feeling the heat of the new charging port, quite literally. Ian Zelbo tweeted that his iPhone 15 Pro Max was almost too hot to touch while fast charging, with the overheating issue confirmed by others.

ian zelbo iphone 15 tweet

Another report stated that their iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 17.0.2 was running extremely hot during two separate scenarios. The first was while charging with a 65W USB PD GaN charger, and the second occurred during long use sessions, primarily when switching between chat apps and watching reels on Instagram.

It is important to note that overheating is reported across all iPhone 15 models, not just the Pro Max. Korean YouTuber BullsLab shared thermal camera images of an iPhone 15 Plus and 15 Pro Max showing high temperatures.

I have not incurred the overheating issue with my iPhone 15 Pro Max. After seeing the reports, I plugged my Pro Max into the 65W USB-C charger I received with my Lenovo ThinkPad X13s and left Instagram Reels running for over 5 minutes. During that time, my iPhone only got slightly warm, but nothing close to the reported temperatures nor at any other time while I was using my Pro Max since receiving it. Others have also said they are not experiencing any overheating issues.

It is possible that the overheating issue could be fixed with a future update, but it might be worth reaching out to Apple about receiving a new unit instead of waiting for a fix. Let us know in the comments if you own an iPhone 15 series smartphone and if you are experiencing any overheating issues.
Tags:  smartphone, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone 15, iphone 15 pro max
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment