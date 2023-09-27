Uh Oh, Apple's Hot New iPhone 15 May Have A Serious Overheating Issue
Some iPhone 15 owners are reporting that their hot new smartphone is, well, getting very hot. The high temperatures are being experienced while charging the iPhone 15 series smartphone or during prolonged use.
Apple launched its iPhone 15 lineup last week with the smartphone's first-ever USB-C charging port. While the move to USB-C should have made life with an iPhone easier in terms of fewer cables, a few iPhone 15 owners are feeling the heat of the new charging port, quite literally. Ian Zelbo tweeted that his iPhone 15 Pro Max was almost too hot to touch while fast charging, with the overheating issue confirmed by others.
iOS 17.0.2 was running extremely hot during two separate scenarios. The first was while charging with a 65W USB PD GaN charger, and the second occurred during long use sessions, primarily when switching between chat apps and watching reels on Instagram.
It is important to note that overheating is reported across all iPhone 15 models, not just the Pro Max. Korean YouTuber BullsLab shared thermal camera images of an iPhone 15 Plus and 15 Pro Max showing high temperatures.
I have not incurred the overheating issue with my iPhone 15 Pro Max. After seeing the reports, I plugged my Pro Max into the 65W USB-C charger I received with my Lenovo ThinkPad X13s and left Instagram Reels running for over 5 minutes. During that time, my iPhone only got slightly warm, but nothing close to the reported temperatures nor at any other time while I was using my Pro Max since receiving it. Others have also said they are not experiencing any overheating issues.
It is possible that the overheating issue could be fixed with a future update, but it might be worth reaching out to Apple about receiving a new unit instead of waiting for a fix. Let us know in the comments if you own an iPhone 15 series smartphone and if you are experiencing any overheating issues.