OnePlus 12 Launches With A Huge Battery And Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Firepower
The OnePlus 12 has officially launched in China in an event celebrating the brand's 10th anniversary. As one of the most anticipated flagship phones, the OnePlus 12 doesn't disappoint, at least on paper—it will be rocking the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with plenty of RAM, storage, and a generous battery pack that should push the phone to the top of the pack in terms of raw power and endurance.
In a recent special launch event in China, OnePlus basically confirmed many things that have leaked so far about its latest flagship, the OnePlus 12. That's great news for fans and new buyers alike, because this new flagship (just like OnePlus devices before it) looks to deliver a fantastic value to performance quotient.
It's now confirmed that running the show will be the third generation Snapdragon 8, which has been shown to significantly up the ante not just from Gen 2, but even when compared to Apple's A17 SoC. Backing the chipset up will be the availability of up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB internal storage. That sort of RAM in a phone is still rarified territory, so at least the phone will be rather future-proof in that regard.
Another significant shout out goes to the battery size. The OnePlus 12 sports a 5,400mAh battery pack, which is 400mAh more than before (that's a nearly 7.5% increase, if you do the math). The previous model had pretty good endurance to begin with, bolstered by being one of the fastest-charging phones in the US market, so we aren't going to complain about potentially greater endurance. In fact, the 12 sees the return of wireless charging at a speed of 50W, which is faster than most phones charge while wired.
A larger 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display might indicate where extra dimensions were required to fit a larger battery pack, but at least the BOE-sourced screen is going to be stunner. It claims to have a 4,500 nits peak brightness and 1,600 nits during regular use. Those are impressive metrics if they hold up.
We've covered the improved Sony Lytia 808 camera package, and thankfully that's also confirmed. However, one thing we're quite disappointed to see is the IP rating of the phone. While other flagships regularly flaunt IP68 that allows for full submersion protection, the OnePlus 12 will have IP65 (a slight bump from the 11's IP64), which only provides protection against water jets.
Otherwise, the OnePlus 12 looks like a winner. We'll see in time, as we're hoping to get one of these bad boys in for review.