OnePlus 12 Shatters 18 DisplayMate Records With Its Super Bright 2K Display
OnePlus is slowly building up the hype with the OnePlus 12, touting that the 2K panel on the soon-to-be-released device is so awesome that it broke 18 DisplayMate test records. Exaggeration or truth, let's try to break down the facts from hearsay.
Shenzhen-based OnePlus seems to be pulling all the stops with the display on its upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone. Called "Oriental Screen," the first domestically-developed BOE-made panel scored an A+ after going through DisplayMate's evaluation process. Oriental Screen is claimed to have broken 18 test records in areas of brightness, color accuracy, life cycle, eye protection, etc.
DisplayMate is a global leader in video diagnostics and test patterns, known for its exhaustive and extensive evaluation of displays in phones, monitors, televisions, and so on. However, neither OnePlus nor DisplayMate have released any data to back up the claim. Perhaps contributing to the test scores is OnePlus' claim that the BOE-sourced displays have twice the lifespan of other AMOLEDs, while being 13 percent more efficient. We believe it's only a matter of time before the official results are released, but until then, we'll be withholding judgement.
What we do know is that the 2K display will feature 3,198 x 1,440 pixel resolution with at least 2,600 nits peak brightness for fantastic high ambient light legibility. The photo above seems to show that OnePlus is keeping the waterfall curved edge of the display from the previous generation. Some rumors are saying that the display might even push 3,000 nits (likely shared with its corporate cousins, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro), trumping even the current leader, the OnePlus Open.
Other aspects of the OnePlus 12 are still sparse, although like the OnePlus 11 that was one of the first devices sold with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the new model will be one of the first to rock the more potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The camera setup (especially the main camera package) is thought to have two 50MP sensors (primary and wide-angle) and a 32MP periscope zoom.