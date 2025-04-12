CATEGORIES
ASUS ROG Unveils A 610Hz Gaming Monitor To Smoke Your Esports Opponents

by Paul LillySaturday, April 12, 2025, 08:56 AM EDT
ASUS ROG Strix XG248Q5G-P gaming monitor.
ASUS is rolling out some new high-speed gaming monitors through its enthusiast Republic of Gamers (ROG) division, and one of them is capable of hitting a blistering 610Hz refresh rate. Yeah, you're going to need a meaty graphics card to come anywhere close to taking full advantage of that kind of speed. For those equipped to do so, however, this is the fastest refresh rate around (that we're aware of).

That's saying something, because we've seen monitor makers pump out some ultra-fast displays. For example, Alienware unveiled a 500Hz gaming monitor two years ago at CES, the AW2524H, followed by an updated AW2524HF in late 2023, which you can snag for $599.99 on Amazon.

We're even seeing blazing-fast refresh rates hit the OLED scene. Both ASUS (ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP priced at $1,199 at Amazon) and LG (Ultragear 27GX790A, on sale for $926.97 at Amazon) offer OLED displays at 480Hz, while Samsung is on its way to releasing the first quantum-dot OLED (QD-OLED) monitor with a native 500Hz refresh rate.

Infographic showing ASUS ROG's 610Hz gaming monitor.

As silly as it sounds, the upcoming ASUS ROG Swift XG248Q5G-P almost makes them seem pedestrian in comparison, with its ludicrously-fast 610Hz refresh rate. ASUS ROG posted the details on Bilibili, as spotted by the folks at WCCFTech. We don't get a full rundown of the complete specifications, but it is made clear that the 610Hz capability is an overclocked refresh rate.

It's also revealed to be a 24.1-inch display with a Super TN panel (sorry, no OLED goodness at this speed tier...yet). And while not mentioned, this is undoubtedly a Full HD 1080p display with a 1920x1080 resolution.

There are a few additional bells and whistles revealed, including the fact that it's an AMD FreeSync Premium monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility to boot. It also features a 0.1ms response time, 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 inputs (as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack), and some AI bits (such as a dynamic crosshair).

The ASUS ROG Swift XG248Q5G-P comes bundled with an adjustable arm bracket and will purportedly ship next month for 7,999 Chinese Yuan, which is close to $1,100 in US currency.
