MSI Unveils A Blistering 600Hz Gaming Monitor To Torch Your Esports Foes





MSI is rolling out a new and blazing-fast gaming monitor for players who are looking to have an edge-up over their esports opponents. Offering more sheer speed than almost ever other display on the market, MSI's new MPG 242R X60 is capable of hitting a blistering 600Hz refresh rate, along with a nominal 0.1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time. The only one we know of that's potentially faster is the ASUS ROG Ace XG248QSG , which can hit 610Hz in OC mode.





Do you need that kind of speed? Probably not, though if you're competitive gamer, we can see the appeal. However, that kind of speed comes with a number of caveats, one of which is the panel type—it's a Twisted Nematic (TN) display, or more specifically, a Rapid TN panel. TN has taken a back seat to IPS and VA panels over the past several years, not to mention OLED and mini LED. But for those who need speed over all else, there's still a market for TN displays.





It's also on the smaller side at just 24.1 inches, and it's a 1080p (1920x1080) display as well. Neither of those specs are all that unexpected, though, as monitors built specifically for competitive gaming tend to be smaller and of the 1080p variety. That's largely because 1080p is far less than demanding than 4K or even 1440p, which matters if you're trying to push anything close to 600 frames per second.









"Designed with the needs of top-tier esports players in mind, the MPG 242R X60N delivers unrivaled motion clarity and responsiveness. With a blazing 600Hz refresh rate and 0.1ms (GtG, Min.) response time, this monitor is built for lightning-fast reactions. MPRT Sync technology further reduces motion blur and ghosting, ensuring every frame is sharp and every target remains clearly in sight. Whether you’re lining up the perfect headshot or reacting in real time, this monitor ensures no frame goes to waste," MSI proclaims in a press release





MSI is also touting a "vivid color gamut," with the display rated to deliver 93% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 119% of sRGB. It also bears VESA's DisplayHDR 400 badge, with MSI saying it can achieve up to 500 nits of peak brightness for HDR content (and 350 nits for SDR).





Connectivity options include a single DisplayPort 1.4a input, two HDMI 2.1 inputs, and a Type-C port (DP Alt) with 98W power delivery. There's also a 3.5mm audio jack, three downstream USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and an upstream USB 2.0 Type-B port.





The cherry on top is a built-in KVM switch, which allows gamers to control (and easily switch between) more than one system with the same keyboard and mouse.



