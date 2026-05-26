AOC AGON PRO AGP257FT Gaming Monitor Challenges LG For 1000Hz Dominance





Ahead of next week's Computex event, AOC is showing off a new 1080p gaming monitor with a blistering-fast 1,000Hz refresh rate. The unveiling comes one week after LG raced out of the gate with an UltraGear model that it billed as the world's first native 1,000Hz FHD gaming display, and AOC's counter move signals a new era could be upon us.





Of course, these types of displays sit on the fringe, as not everyone has the necessary hardware to take full advantage of a 1,000Hz refresh rate at 1920x1080 (or 1920x1200, depending on the aspect ratio), even in less demanding esports titles.





Likewise, not everyone is interested in a 1080p panel these days, not when the market is flush with 1440p and 4K options. Samsung even introduced a 6K model this month. That said, the latest Steam survey reveals that over half (52.21%) of gamers pinged for the opt-in survey are playing at 1080p, a stat that's likely also influenced by having a lower-tier GPU.













In any event, in the span of a week, the market went from having zero 1080p displays with a native 1,000Hz refresh rate to two models, from two prominent players. Most of the other details surrounding AOC's new Agon Pro AGP257FT are still unknown, such as the contrast ratio and brightness rating, though AOC did reveal a few interesting tidbits.





For one, it partnered with BOE on the panel, which also boasts a near-instantaneous 0.2ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time via BLMB (Boe Low Motion Blur), a black-frame insertion technology similar to what's commonly found in TVs.





There is no mention of the panel type, though LG's UltraGear 25G590B with a 1,000Hz refresh rate is based on an In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel, and we suspect the is true of AOC's Agon Pro AGP257FT





Beyond that, AOC points out that its new gaming monitor is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified (meaning peak brightness has to be at least 400 nits) and serves up 99% coverage of the sRGB color space.