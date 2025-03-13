Bethesda's Oblivion Unreal Engine 5 Remake May Arrive Sooner Than Expected
The development team at Virtuos has been tasked with getting Oblivion ready for its modern glow up. It’s an experienced team that has worked on other large franchises such as BioShock, Tomb Raider, Call of Duty and is currently responsible for the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake. So fans can rest easy knowing a solid team is behind this project, and will likely do the game justice.
The game appears to be powered by the Unreal 5 engine, which should mean a significant graphical leap from the original. Although, Virtuos hasn’t just focused on the visuals. The studio has apparently reworked some of the in game systems, including blocking, sneaking, archery, hit reaction, stamina and HUD. For example, the HUD has been redesigned into something that is easier to understand and navigate.
The changes made to these systems were made with the intent of making them less frustrating, making it an easier game to jump into and enjoy for first time players. Although some fans of the original might take issue with some of these changes, expecting an experience that is more traditional. Hopefully the developers are able to strike a nice balance with these tweaks without alienating those who played it way back in 2006.
It's expected that the Oblivion remake will be revealed within the next few weeks. With a release to follow shortly after, potentially as soon as next month.