Former Skyrim Lead Says It Will Be Impossible To Meet Expectations For Elder Scrolls 6

KIWI TALKZ: With Elder Scrolls 6, the name alone just raises expectations, and because Skyrim was such a landmark in open-world games, and sold like fifty million units, or whatever it did?



Bruce Nesmith: This is a problem that games that came after Skyrim had. This was the problem that, y'know, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Starfield had -- because you aren't always in charge of those expectations. [...] The fans who want to buy Elder Scrolls 6; their expectation is going to be almost impossible to meet. Marketing departments just put their heads in their hands and weep at this, because it's like, 'if it isn't perfect, if it doesn't get a 95+ on Metacritic, we're a failure.'







The interview is pretty fascinating and covers a lot of topics, so check it out!

