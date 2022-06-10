NVIDIA's Flagship GeForce RTX 40 Graphics Card Allegedly Rocks A 3-Fan Reference Cooler





Well-known leaker kopite7kimi has commented in the past on the possibility of a four-slot air cooler for the top-end GeForce RTX 4000-series GPUs, but this is the first we've heard about the fan configuration, and this news seems more concrete than his earlier offhanded remark. It's not difficult at all to imagine a 450-watt GPU requiring a four-slot cooler with three fans; there are already GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards out there with exactly that configuration.



