Would You Buy A GeForce RTX 4060 Ti If NVIDIA Priced It At $449?
One of the telltale signs that a new piece of tech is nearing release is an increase in the frequency of leaks and rumors. To that end, we can reasonably anticipate that NVIDIA will formally introduce the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti in the near future. The leaks are beginning to pile up and now it's come to light that NVIDIA may debut its next Ada Lovelace SKU at a "$450" MSRP.
Of course, NVIDIA likes to use the $xx9 and $x,xx9 formats, but either way you're looking at the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti coming in at $150 cheaper than the $599 GeForce RTX 4070 when it assumes its position as the least expensive Ada Lovelace card. Will it be worth it at that price? We'll have to wait for official word on pricing and hands-on testing to answer that question. In the meantime, we can only go unofficial chatter.
As such, RedGamingTech posted a video on YouTube detailing the alleged GeForce RTX 4060 Ti launch strategy.
"It's going to launch in May...I'm hearing around 450 US dollars. Now of course prices can certainly change before launch but 450 bucks is what I was told by the same source who gave me the $599 pricing of the RTX 4070 and they seem fairly confident that plans haven't changed yet," RedGamingTech states.
As to how it might stack up at that price, multiple leaks and rumors suggest the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is being molded around NVIDIA's AD106 GPU and will feature 34 streaming multiprocessors and 4,352 CUDA cores. It's also been suggested it will release with 8GB of VRAM paired with a 128-bit bus, giving it 288GB/s of memory bandwidth, and a 2,535MHz GPU boost clock. Naturally you can expect NVIDIA's hardware partners to release custom models with factory overclocks, one of which is tipped to be Colorful's iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ultra White OC with a slightly-goosed boost clock (2,580MHz).
Here's how the lineup would look like, assuming the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti leaks are accurate...
- GeForce RTX 4090 (16,384 CUDA cores, 24GB GDDR6X, 384-bit bus): $1,499
- GeForce RTX 4080 (9,728 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR6X, 256-bit bus): $1,199
- GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (7,680 CUDA cores, 12GB GDDR6X, 192-bit bus): $799
- GeForce RTX 4070 (5,888 CUDA cores, 12GB GDDR6X, 192-bit bus): $599
- GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (4,352 CUDA cores, 8GB, 128-bit bus): $449
Compared to the previous-generation GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti looks to be $50 higher, if the above $449 price rumor proves accurate. However, performance will likely land somewhere around a GeForce RTX 3070, which debuted at $499.
According to RedGamingTech, the GeForce RTX 4070 that recently launch "hasn't exactly sold as well as perhaps many would have expected." We can't say if that's actually true, though it's worth pointing out that there are plenty of GeForce RTX 4070 cards in stock for $599, including some custom models with factory overclocks.
Perhaps even more interesting, however, is the YouTuber's claim that lower-end SKUs that have adorned lineups from AMD and NVIDIA are going away, to be replaced by increasingly potent APUs. That would be great news for Intel, which is taking aim at high value propositions for 1080p gaming with its Arc graphics lineup.
According to RedGamingTech, the GeForce RTX 4070 that recently launch "hasn't exactly sold as well as perhaps many would have expected." We can't say if that's actually true, though it's worth pointing out that there are plenty of GeForce RTX 4070 cards in stock for $599, including some custom models with factory overclocks.
Perhaps even more interesting, however, is the YouTuber's claim that lower-end SKUs that have adorned lineups from AMD and NVIDIA are going away, to be replaced by increasingly potent APUs. That would be great news for Intel, which is taking aim at high value propositions for 1080p gaming with its Arc graphics lineup.