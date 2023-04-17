CATEGORIES
GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU Clocks And VRAM Allotment Revealed In NVIDIA Partner Leak

by Paul LillyMonday, April 17, 2023, 09:53 AM EDT
Color GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra card on a gray gradient background.
The recently-released GeForce RTX 4070 ranks as the least expensive entry in Ada Lovelace territory (and with it, access to frame generation magic by way of DLSS 3), but maybe not for long. One of NVIDIA's hardware partners has seemingly leaked some key specs of the upcoming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, including the reference GPU clock speed and how much VRAM to expect.

Those details come courtesy of T4C Fantasy, who oversees TechPowerUp's hardware database. Apparently T4C Fantasy was able to obtain some details and assets for Colorful's custom iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ultra White OC model. As the model name implies, this version sports a factory overclock and comes dressed in white trim.

Tweet claiming the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will have 8GB of VRAM.

If the information is accurate, the factory-overclocked card will sport a 2,580MHz boost clock, representing a modest 45MHz bump from NVIDIA's purported 2,535MHz reference clock speed. T4C Fantasy further claims that the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will debut with 8GB of graphics memory, though they caveat that NVIDIA's plans "can change in the future."

Bearing in mind that nothing is remotely official at this still-early stage, past leaks peg the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti has being built around NVIDIA's AD106 GPU with 34 streaming multiprocessros and 4,352 CUDA cores. Additionally, the Colorful details are in line with past leaks and rumors suggesting 8GB of VRAM paired with a 128-bit bus for 288GB/s of memory bandwidth.

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra White OC.

As a relevant point of reference, the GeForce RTX 4070 features 46 streaming multiprocessors, 5,888 CUDA cores, and 12GB of GDDR6X memory linked to a 192-bit bus for 504.2GB/s of memory bandwidth. As for the reference base and boost GPU clocks, those check in at 1,920MHz and 2,475MHz, respectively. The GeForce RTX 4070 carries a $599 MSRP.

It will be interesting to see where pricing lands on the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. All we can say for sure is that it will be somewhere south of $599, though exactly how far south remains to be seen. Rumor has it we'll find out next month when the card supposedly launches.

Tags:  graphics cards, (nasdaq:nvda), colorful, geforce rtx 4060 ti
