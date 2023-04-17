Radeon RX 7900 XT Cards Drop Below MSRP As GeForce RTX 4070 Holds Steady At $599
It wasn't all that long ago when finding a graphics card in stock and at the manufacturer's MSRP was a near-impossible task. A silicon and substrate shortage combined with a boom in cryptocurrency mining and opportunistic scalpers made it an unpleasant situation for gamers in need of an upgraded GPU. Fortunately, things have settled down since then. The newly minted GeForce RTX 4070 is widely available at NVIDIA's reference MSRP ($599) while deals abound for AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT graphics cards—several Radeon cards are currently in stock at below MSRP.
That's not to say the value proposition is high with any of these models. Debating the cost-to-performance ratio and comparing to previous generation releases is an entirely different discussion. However, if you're in the market for a higher-end GPU, there are plenty of options available.
What you see above is ASRock's Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT with a custom three-fan cooling solution, RGB lighting, a metal backplate, and a factory overclock (up to a 2,450MHz boost clocks versus 2,394MHz). It's on sale for $779.99 at Newegg.
That's the least expensive Radeon RX 7900 XT around. While not cheap in a vacuum, it's worth noting that the Radeon RX 7900 XT launched at $899.
Several other models can be had for below MSRP as well, including AMD's own reference design—it's on sale for $849 at AMD's webstore. Here are some other discounted Radeon RX 7900 XT cards...
- PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 7900 XT: $899.99 at Amazon
- PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XT: $849.99 at Amazon
- PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT: $819.99 at Amazon
- Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT: $809.99 at Newegg after coupon
- XFX Radeon RX 7900 XT: $809.99 at Amazon
- XFX Speedster MERC310 Radeon RX 7900 XT: $799.99 at Newegg
Likewise, there are a bunch of Radeon RX 7900 XTX cards selling for MSRP. Here are a few...
Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 4070 is holding steady at MSRP, including both NVIDIA's Founders Edition model and several custom cards from ASUS and MSI. There's also no shortage of custom models that are selling a little north of NVIDIA's reference MSRP, though you can also find factory overclocked cards at $599.99. Here's a look at some of the options that remain in stock at the time of this writing...
- Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XTX: $999.99 at Amazon
- ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX: $999.99 at Newegg
- PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XTX: $999.99 at Newegg
- XFX Speedster MERC310 Radeon RX 7900 XTX: $999.95 at Amazon
- GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition: $599 at NVIDIA
- MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 2X OC: $599.99 at Amazon
- MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 3X OC: $599.99 at Amazon
- ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070: $599.99 at Amazon
- ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 OC: $599.99 at Amazon (scroll down the listing page)
- PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Verto: $609.99 at Amazon
- MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming X Trio: $664.99 at Amazon (scroll down the listing page)
- Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 AMP Airo: $669.99 at Amazon
- PNY GeForce RTX 4070 XLR8 Verto Epix-X RGB: $679.99 at Amazon
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 OC: $679.99 at Amazon
If you're willing to go with a previous generation graphics card, you can find some interesting options there as well. Some of them include...
- MSI Radeon RX 6950 XT: $679.99 at Amazon
- XFX Speedster MERC319 Radeon RX 6950 XT: $649.99 at Amazon
- ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT: $629.99 at Newegg
- ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 6800 XT: $534.99 at Newegg
- Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 6800: $509.99 at Amazon
Note that on some of the Amazon listings you may need to scroll down to select Amazon as the seller (sometimes these listings default to a marketplace seller at marked up pricing). Also, many of these cards come with bonus software in the form of a free game, so keep an eye out for those as well.