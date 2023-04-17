CATEGORIES
home News

Radeon RX 7900 XT Cards Drop Below MSRP As GeForce RTX 4070 Holds Steady At $599

by Paul LillyMonday, April 17, 2023, 10:51 AM EDT
ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card on a gray gradient background.
It wasn't all that long ago when finding a graphics card in stock and at the manufacturer's MSRP was a near-impossible task. A silicon and substrate shortage combined with a boom in cryptocurrency mining and opportunistic scalpers made it an unpleasant situation for gamers in need of an upgraded GPU. Fortunately, things have settled down since then. The newly minted GeForce RTX 4070 is widely available at NVIDIA's reference MSRP ($599) while deals abound for AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT graphics cards—several Radeon cards are currently in stock at below MSRP.

That's not to say the value proposition is high with any of these models. Debating the cost-to-performance ratio and comparing to previous generation releases is an entirely different discussion. However, if you're in the market for a higher-end GPU, there are plenty of options available.

What you see above is ASRock's Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT with a custom three-fan cooling solution, RGB lighting, a metal backplate, and a factory overclock (up to a 2,450MHz boost clocks versus 2,394MHz). It's on sale for $779.99 at Newegg.

That's the least expensive Radeon RX 7900 XT around. While not cheap in a vacuum, it's worth noting that the Radeon RX 7900 XT launched at $899.


Several other models can be had for below MSRP as well, including AMD's own reference design—it's on sale for $849 at AMD's webstore. Here are some other discounted Radeon RX 7900 XT cards...
Likewise, there are a bunch of Radeon RX 7900 XTX cards selling for MSRP. Here are a few...

Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 4070 is holding steady at MSRP, including both NVIDIA's Founders Edition model and several custom cards from ASUS and MSI. There's also no shortage of custom models that are selling a little north of NVIDIA's reference MSRP, though you can also find factory overclocked cards at $599.99. Here's a look at some of the options that remain in stock at the time of this writing...
If you're willing to go with a previous generation graphics card, you can find some interesting options there as well. Some of them include...
Note that on some of the Amazon listings you may need to scroll down to select Amazon as the seller (sometimes these listings default to a marketplace seller at marked up pricing). Also, many of these cards come with bonus software in the form of a free game, so keep an eye out for those as well.
Tags:  deals, (nasdaq:nvda), (nasdaq:amd), radeon rx 7900 xt, geforce rtx 4070, radeon rx 7900 xtx
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment