CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA Rumored To Slash GeForce RTX 50 Production To Prioritize AI Chips

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, July 03, 2025, 10:59 AM EDT
5090 astral
NVIDIA has been busy with its AI chips in a world with rapidly increasing demand, to quench the thirst of heavily invested tech corporations. And as such, it may further reduce GeForce RTX 50 series GPU production to focus even more on its more profitable data center products. The launch of the GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs in January of 2025 was a bit odd in the sense that there were some serious shortages with its flagship products. 

While top-tier GPUs are often in high demand, the absence of the GeForce RTX 5090 from store shelves early on pointed to other external factors occurring. My local Micro Center had only four units on launch day, compared to a healthy 150 units for the GeForce RTX 4090 launch. Stock levels have improved over the last two months, but NVIDIA may cut that joyride short for gamers with reduced production to keep MSRP prices where they currently sit.

reddit 5090

NVIDIA also packs impressive AI capabilities into its GeForce RTX 50 series models, most notably its DLSS upscaling technology with multi-frame generation. Regardless, gamers are often left with a sour taste in their mouth when visiting retailers since both availability and pricing are often unpredictable and change week to week. 

To juxtapose GPUs with other popular products can be a jarring experiment. Take Apple for example, which sells millions of high-demand iPhones every year. While some delays occur, the pricing and availability are typically consistent and predictable for the lifetime of such product models. Not so with NVIDIA and AMD GPUs, such as the RTX 5090, which launched at an almost non-existent $1,999 MSRP. 

Gamers are much more likely to pay well over $2,500 or $3,000 for this model, with pricing just recently going down slightly with better availability. That may not continue, though if NVIDIA reduces GeForce GPU production to keep hammering away at its AI machine. 

There are rumors of a GPU refresh coming up which would include new Ti and Super GPUs such as an RTX 5070 Super. If NVIDIA is truly scaling back GeForce GPUs, we're likely to see it with this refresh in the way of less available inventory for gamers. 

How much of a reduction are we talking about? As spotted on Gazlog/Chiphell by WCCFTECH, its said total inventory levels may decrease by as much as 30%, which can mean higher prices are likely here to stay for the foreseeable future. Assuming the report is accurate, of course.
Tags:  Nvidia, AI, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 50 series
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment