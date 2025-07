NVIDIA Rumored To Slash GeForce RTX 50 Production To Prioritize AI Chips

NVIDIA also packs impressive AI capabilities into its GeForce RTX 50 series models, most notably its DLSS upscaling technology with multi-frame generation. Regardless, gamers are often left with a sour taste in their mouth when visiting retailers since both availability and pricing are often unpredictable and change week to week.To juxtapose GPUs with other popular products can be a jarring experiment. Take Apple for example, which sells millions of high-demand iPhones every year. While some delays occur, the pricing and availability are typically consistent and predictable for the lifetime of such product models. Not so with NVIDIA and AMD GPUs, such as the RTX 5090, which launched at an almost non-existent $1,999 MSRP.Gamers are much more likely to pay well over $2,500 or $3,000 for this model, with pricing just recently going down slightly with better availability. That may not continue, though if NVIDIA reduces GeForce GPU production to keep hammering away at its AI machine.There are rumors of a GPU refresh coming up which would include new Ti and Super GPUs such as an RTX 5070 Super. If NVIDIA is truly scaling back GeForce GPUs, we're likely to see it with this refresh in the way of less available inventory for gamers.How much of a reduction are we talking about? As spotted on Gazlog/Chiphell by WCCFTECH, its said total inventory levels may decrease by as much as 30% , which can mean higher prices are likely here to stay for the foreseeable future. Assuming the report is accurate, of course.