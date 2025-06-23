CATEGORIES
home News

GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Drops Below MSRP At UK Retailers, Is The US Next?

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, June 23, 2025, 11:06 AM EDT
5070 ti
The biggest challenges current facing PC enthusiasts are finding and affording the latest-generation (and even some previous generation) GPUs, especially from NVIDIA. One such GPU, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, released earlier this year with an MSRP of $749 in the US, but that has been a tough number to find due to various factors. In the UK, however, some models some models are getting a bit of a price break, such as the Gainward GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Phoenix-S pictured above.

This GPU went from £728.99 (MSRP) to £699.95 (current street price at OverclockersUK). This number also includes VAT, and isn't realistically far off from US pricing in real world stores, which is higher than the $749 USD MSRP, anyway. While Gainward is not necessarily a household name like ASUS or MSI, it's still basically the same GPU as other board partners offer. Shifting currency and other global factors also affect pricing, so it isn't just simply applied to worldwide scenarios. 

overclockers

Europe and the UK traditionally do have higher pricing than the US for GPUs (when factoring in the exchange rage), but recent tariffs have made GPU prices soar stateside. The massive push for AI infrastructure worldwide has also meant that NVIDIA is dedicated to providing as many of those data center products as possible, shifting resources away from the GeForce GPUs. 

In turn, this all makes for prices increasing worldwide due to these internal and external factors. The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is an interesting GPU, because it presents itself as one of the better values compared to the much more expensive GeForce RTX 5090 and somewhat the GeForce RTX 5080. With 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM, it has potent performance for 1440p gaming along and some competent 4K chops, too.

The previous 12GB GeForce 4070 Ti model was woefully under powered in the VRAM department, making it suffer in 4K and other demanding scenarios. Gamers have to rely on board partners like Gainward for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, since NVIDIA does not have a Founders Edition model for this GPU. 

The question of US pricing decreasing is a tough one, and unlikely to see much change for now. Some retailers may bundle certain GPUs or offer other incentives if sales slow down, but we're unlikely to see much change here.

In addition to the Gainward card listed for less than MSRP at OverclockersUK, there is a Palit GeForce RTX 5070 Ti going for £699.98 at Scan, which is another UK seller. Again, we're looking at a converted $945 price in US currency, but as far as MSRPs go in the UK go, it's nice to see these GPUs fall below. Hopefully we'll see the same in the US, but we're not holding our collective breath.
Tags:  Nvidia, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 5070 ti
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment