GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Drops Below MSRP At UK Retailers, Is The US Next?
This GPU went from £728.99 (MSRP) to £699.95 (current street price at OverclockersUK). This number also includes VAT, and isn't realistically far off from US pricing in real world stores, which is higher than the $749 USD MSRP, anyway. While Gainward is not necessarily a household name like ASUS or MSI, it's still basically the same GPU as other board partners offer. Shifting currency and other global factors also affect pricing, so it isn't just simply applied to worldwide scenarios.
In turn, this all makes for prices increasing worldwide due to these internal and external factors. The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is an interesting GPU, because it presents itself as one of the better values compared to the much more expensive GeForce RTX 5090 and somewhat the GeForce RTX 5080. With 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM, it has potent performance for 1440p gaming along and some competent 4K chops, too.
The previous 12GB GeForce 4070 Ti model was woefully under powered in the VRAM department, making it suffer in 4K and other demanding scenarios. Gamers have to rely on board partners like Gainward for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, since NVIDIA does not have a Founders Edition model for this GPU.
The question of US pricing decreasing is a tough one, and unlikely to see much change for now. Some retailers may bundle certain GPUs or offer other incentives if sales slow down, but we're unlikely to see much change here.