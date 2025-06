GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Drops Below MSRP At UK Retailers, Is The US Next?

Europe and the UK traditionally do have higher pricing than the US for GPUs (when factoring in the exchange rage), but recent tariffs have made GPU prices soar stateside. The massive push for AI infrastructure worldwide has also meant that NVIDIA is dedicated to providing as many of those data center products as possible, shifting resources away from the GeForce GPUs.In turn, this all makes for prices increasing worldwide due to these internal and external factors. The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is an interesting GPU, because it presents itself as one of the better values compared to the much more expensive GeForce RTX 5090 and somewhat the GeForce RTX 5080. With 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM, it has potent performance for 1440p gaming along and some competent 4K chops, too.The previous 12GB GeForce 4070 Ti model was woefully under powered in the VRAM department, making it suffer in 4K and other demanding scenarios. Gamers have to rely on board partners like Gainward for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, since NVIDIA does not have a Founders Edition model for this GPU.The question of US pricing decreasing is a tough one, and unlikely to see much change for now. Some retailers may bundle certain GPUs or offer other incentives if sales slow down, but we're unlikely to see much change here.