Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-In-1 Puts NVIDIA RTX Spark In A Slick OLED Convertible
Unveiled earlier this year, NVIDIA’s RTX Spark (N1X) architecture will power next generation Windows systems, targeted at creators and AI processing. By combining a 20-core ARM CPU (co-developed with MediaTek) with a Blackwell GPU featuring up to 6,144 CUDA cores, the chip claims to deliver desktop-grade GPU performance, akin to a standalone RTX 5070. Its unified memory structure supports up to 128 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which allows the platform to run large AI models and handle much more memory hungry graphics workloads.
Alongside the convertible, the leak also shows off a 15-inch clamshell counterpart dubbed the Yoga Pro 9n. Designed as a mobile workstation for creators, the Pro drops the 360-degree hinge and numeric keypad in favor of a massive six-speaker setup featuring four woofers and two tweeters tuned with Dolby Atmos. It adds a magnetic pen holder built into the lid, a large haptic touchpad that doubles as a digital drawing surface, and a full-sized SD card slot. Lenovo has also retired its legacy proprietary charger on the Pro model, transitioning fully to USB-C charging.