Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-In-1 Puts NVIDIA RTX Spark In A Slick OLED Convertible









Unveiled earlier this year, NVIDIA’s RTX Spark (N1X) architecture will power next generation Windows systems, targeted at creators and



NVIDIA’s push into ARM-powered PCs is taking shape. A number of systems were shown off at Computex last month, but the latest leaked images show the upcoming Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1, which appears to be the world’s first RTX Spark powered convertible laptop.Unveiled earlier this year, NVIDIA’s RTX Spark (N1X) architecture will power next generation Windows systems, targeted at creators and AI processing . By combining a 20-core ARM CPU (co-developed with MediaTek) with a Blackwell GPU featuring up to 6,144 CUDA cores, the chip claims to deliver desktop-grade GPU performance, akin to a standalone RTX 5070. Its unified memory structure supports up to 128 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which allows the platform to run large AI models and handle much more memory hungry graphics workloads.

The Yoga 9n appears to draw heavy inspiration from the company’s Intel-powered Yoga 9i Aura Edition. Wrapped in a dark blue aluminum chassis, the device features Lenovo’s 360-degree rotating soundbar hinge, allowing easy switching between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes. The display is a 14-inch 2.8K PureSight Pro OLED panel framed by slim bezels, with an integrated IR webcam that includes a physical privacy shutter. The panel supports the Yoga Pen Gen 2 stylus as well.









Both the Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 and Yoga Pro 9n are slated to hit the market this fall , though official pricing remains to be seen.

Alongside the convertible, the leak also shows off a 15-inch clamshell counterpart dubbed the Yoga Pro 9n. Designed as a mobile workstation for creators, the Pro drops the 360-degree hinge and numeric keypad in favor of a massive six-speaker setup featuring four woofers and two tweeters tuned with Dolby Atmos. It adds a magnetic pen holder built into the lid, a large haptic touchpad that doubles as a digital drawing surface, and a full-sized SD card slot. Lenovo has also retired its legacy proprietary charger on the Pro model, transitioning fully to USB-C charging.