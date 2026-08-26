NVIDIA Locks In Major AAA Game Support Ahead Of RTX Spark Laptop Launch
However, what we have seen out of the chip so far has been impressive. The first live demo we saw of the NVIDIA RTX Spark, it was running Alan Wake 2 smoothly at 1440p, with full path tracing enabled. While DLSS 4.5 and/or Multi-Frame Generation was used to achieve these results, it's still great for a thin-and-light Windows laptop. NVIDIA has since uploaded a sneak peek of the RTX Spark running various games with full RTX visuals enabled at 1440p, and we've embedded that peek below.
We don't have FPS numbers for any of this, but what we're seeing looks promising. Like with the AMD Ryzen AI Halo and other Strix Halo based machines, this hardware is capable of good performance in modern games in a hyper-compact form factor despite not strictly being built with gaming in mind.
Per the official NVIDIA announcement, we're expecting to see more of the NVIDIA RTX Spark's gaming chops during the Gamescom conference this week. Ahead of that conference, NVIDIA has announced that it's partnering with Electronic Arts, Embark Studios, and Ubisoft in addition to the dozens of developers and publishers who have already pledged to support the NVIDIA RTX Spark. Other confirmed publishers include Krafton, NetEase, Riot Games, and Xbox.
The support isn't just making sure the games can run on NVIDIA's laptop hardware, either. NVIDIA is working directly with Electronic Arts to enable EA's Javelin Anticheat on NVIDIA RTX Spark laptops, and claims to be working closely with developers to ensure specific games work well on the hardware. Games expected to "run seamlessly" include ARC Raiders, The Finals, Apex Legends, EA Sports F1 25, and even Anno 117: Pax Romana.
Stephane Jankowski, executive producer of Ubisoft's Anno 117, stated that "Our teams build the game to be seen wide: full districts, long sightlines, thousands of details at once. Seeing RTX Spark hold that level of fidelity from a single chip is genuinely impressive."
Despite the NVIDIA RTX Spark not being explicitly targeted at gaming, it seems that NVIDIA is putting in work to make sure that it's still a performant gaming platform. With the help of NVIDIA DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction and Multi-Frame Generation, we think the RTX Spark will provide a quality gaming experience despite its intended use as an AI platform.