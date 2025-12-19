NVIDIA RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell GPU With 72GB VRAM Upgrade Is Now Available





Big workloads that lean on a GPU often require gobs of memory, especially when dealing with large language models (LLMs) and other AI workloads. Hence the reason why NVIDIA in October announced an upgraded version of its RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell with a generous 72GB of GDDR7 memory with ECC. Now two months later, NVIDIA says the beefer variant is now generally available.





The addition of a 72GB model gives buyers in the market for this tier GPU a second option, the other being the original 48GB variant. Which one is right depends on the budget and project requirements, and it never hurts to have multiple options. In this instance, the 72GB model offers a 50% increase in the amount of VRAM compared to the 48GB model, which can come in handy for training larger LLMs and juggling multiple AI models.





"The new GPU configuration offers AI developers, data scientists and creative professionals the hardware for modern, memory-hungry workflows — and arrives at a time when demand for NVIDIA Blackwell-class compute is higher than ever," NVIIDA says.













Both capacity options mate the VRAM to a 512-bit bus for up to 1,344GB/s of memory bandwidth, which suggests the use of 21Gbps GDDR7 memory chips, versus 28Gbps chips found on the GeForce RTX 5090 . Unlike NVIDIA's consumer cards for gaming, however, the VRAM on NVIDIA's RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell GPU features Error Correcting Code (ECC).





Beyond the amount of VRAM, the RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell is based on...you guessed it, NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture . It sports 14,080 CUDA cores and delivers 2,064 AI TOPS, 64 TFLOPS of single-precision performance, and 196 TFLOPs of RT core performance.







Source: NVIDIA





We have not spent any hands-on time with the RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell, but according to NVIDIA's own figures, the 72GB models delivers 3.5x the performance of its previous-generation model based on Ada Lovelace for image generation, and a 2x performance jump for text generation.





"In creative workflows, time saved in rendering is time gained for iteration. Across path-tracing engines like Arnold, Chaos V-Ray and Blender, as well as real-time GPU renderers like D5 Render and Redshift, the RTX PRO 5000 72GB slashes render times by up to 4.7x," NVIDIA claims





NVIDIA's also claiming a better than 2x graphics performance uplift for computer-aided engineering and product design.





The RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell with 72GB of VRAM is available now from various NVIDIA partners, such as Ingram Micro, Leadtek, Unisplendour, and xFusion. NVIDIA says broader availability through global system builders will kick off in early 2026.