GeForce RTX 30 Series Ampere Listings Hit Retailers, Here's How To Monitor In-Stock Status

Even though none of NVIDIA's newly launched GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards are actually available to buy right now, retailers have begun preparing for when they will be, by going live with product listings. Over on Newegg, for example, there are more than a dozen GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3070 listings. If you are planning to upgrade, you can make things easier by tracking availability with a handy monitoring tool





You can do that easy enough through NowInStock.net, a free web service that monitors online retailer sites to see when products come in stock or go up for pre-order. Not just graphics cards or electronics, either, but an assortment of goods—even hand soap.





Here are the ones to bookmark for the GeForce RTX 30 series...