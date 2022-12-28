NVIDIA GeForce Beyond CES 2023: How To Watch And What To Expect





In case there was any doubt (and there never was, really), NVIDIA will be hosting a special "GeForce Beyond" event at the Consumer Electronics Show next week. Technically, it gets underway a couple of days before CES officially starts, but that's how things typically go—announcements both big and little start pouring in ahead of time and continue throughout the week.





Officially, CES runs from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8. However, the GeForce Beyond event is scheduled for Tuesday, January 3 starting at 8:00am PST (11:00am EST). Presumably this will entail a keynote by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.





This will be a livestreamed event that you can watch on NVIDIA's YouTube and/or Twitch channels. According to NVIDIA's GeForce Beyond at CES 2023 portal, the livestream will deliver news about the "latest breakthroughs in gaming, creating, and graphics technology, as part of the broader NVIDIA Special Address at CES 2023." So what exactly can we expect? Let's dive in...

What To Expect At NVIDIA's GeForce Beyond Event At CES 2023

When it comes to betting, nothing is ever guaranteed. However, if Las Vegas was offering odds on NVIDIA unveiling a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti at the GeForce Beyond event, the paltry payout would reflect that it's as close to guaranteed as it can get in the betting world. Not only are there a wealth of GeForce RTX 4070 Ti leaks and rumors, but even NVIDIA isn't bothering to hide what's coming. Check this out...









That's a screenshot of the system requirements for NVIDIA's Omniverse View platform, which is current at the time of this writing. If you look at the GPU section in the Recommended category, it plainly lists the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, a graphics card that has not yet been announced.





Who knows if NVIDIA was planning all along to unveil a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti at CES, but the moment it became inevitable is when the GPU designer "unlaunched" the 12GB version of its GeForce RTX 4080. NVIDIA made the decision in response to blow back from enthusiasts over the 12GB variant being a cut down version of the 16GB GeForce RTX 4080, with not just less memory but also fewer CUDA cores and a narrower bus width.













Since it happened so late in the game (post-announcement), it made sense that we would eventually see the cancelled GPU reborn/rebadged with a different SKU, so that NVIDIA's hardware partners wouldn't be stuck holding the bag. Multiple leaks and rumors have the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti sporting the same specifications as the unlaunched 12GB GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, and more recently it's even shown up in a retail listing for the same price.





It will be interesting to see if the upcoming card does actually debut with an $899 MSRP, or if NVIDIA or goes with a lower price point to better compete with AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX . We'll find out soon enough.





In addition to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, NVIDIA is almost as likely to announce its initial lineup of GeForce RTX 40 series mobile GPUs based on Ada Lovelace. Earlier this month, an upgraded HP Omen 17 gaming laptop broke cover with several mobile GeForce RTX 40 series options (4090, 4080, 4070, and 4060). And last month, a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro was spotted wielding a mobile GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.





So if we had to guess, the major announcements will be the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti for the desktop, and a spattering of laptop GPUs based on Ada Lovelace. Beyond those hardware bits, it wouldn't surprise us if NVIDIA announced more games supporting DLSS 3. We might also be in for a surprise of some sort. For example, at least year's CES event , NVIDIA unveiled the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.





Be sure to check HotHardware often as we'll be covering all the juicy announcements coming out of CES.

