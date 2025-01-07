CATEGORIES
ASUS ROG Brings Out The Big Guns With RTX 50 Desktops, Potent Laptops And More

by Alan VelascoTuesday, January 07, 2025, 06:50 AM EDT
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) is kicking off 2025 by unveiling several new products at CES that will put it in a strong position to be a top choice for players, as it competes with strong lineups from companies such as Alienware.The company is covering several bases, from an ultra-portable 2-in-1 device and notebooks, to desktops and even an external GPU to add a little extra oomph to an existing computer.

asus rog ces 2025 body1

The 2025 ROG Strix SCAR laptop will look to be the king of the hill for mobile gamers, or for users who need serious power on the go. It will be sporting an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX alongside an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 mobile GPU with support for NVIDIA Advanced Optimus.

It will be pushing pixels to a 16-inch or 18-inch ROG Nebula HDR display that has a resolution of 2560x1600, G-SYNC support, a 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness with SDR content, and up to 1,200 nits brightness for HDR content. Creatives will appreciate that the display provides 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, as well as up to 2TB of SSD storage and up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 RAM. Pricing starts at $2,599.99.

asus rog ces 2025 body2

For gamers who don’t need the absolute maximum performance for their mobile gaming experience, there is the 2025 ROG Strix that provides more flexibility with its CPU options. It will be available with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX or an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D.

When using an Intel CPU it can paired with up to an NVIDIA RTX 5080 mobile GPU, while the AMD option can be paired with up to an NVIDIA RTX 5070Ti. Regardless of CPU choice, the laptop can be configured with up to 16-inch or 18-inch ROG Nebula IPS display with a resolution of 2560x1600, 500 nits brightness, G-SYNC support, a 240Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage.

asus rog ces 2025 body3

The 2025 Zephyrus is a more portable option that still packs a powerful punch, which will also be available with both Intel and AMD options. The 16-inch model comes with an Intel Core 9 Ultra 285H, while the 14-inch model is equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. The larger Intel model can house up to an NVIDIA RTX 5090 mobile GPU, while the AMD model can be paired with up to an NVIDIA RTX 5080. Both will be available with up to a Nebula ROG OLED display with a resolution of 2560x1600, 500 nits brightness, G-SYNC support, a 240Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage.

asus rog ces 2025 body4

For the ultimate portable gaming option, there’s the ROG Flow Z13. It’s a 2-in-1 gaming tablet sporting up to an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 for maximum efficiency to enable on-the-go gaming, with up to 10 hours of battery life while in use. It will come with a 13-inch touchscreen ROG Nebula display featuring 180Hz refresh rate alongside DCI-P3 color coverage. It will also include a handy 170 degree kickstand.

asus rog ces 2025 body5

Anyone needing to add a little extra horsepower to a device will now have the option of picking up 2025 ROG XG Mobile, which packs an NVIDIA RTX 5090 mobile GPU in a small package. Despite its diminutive size it has got a whole host of connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 5, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports and an SD card reader.

asus rog ces 2025 body6

The 2025 ROG Strix G700 desktops is for gamers who are looking for the cornerstone of their gaming battle station. It will be available with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K or up to an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D with an NVIDIA RTX 50 series GPU. It can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM at 6,000MHz and PCIe Gen 5 storage. ASUS is looking to make maintenance as painless as possible as side panels can be removed without any tools and will make use of standard-sized components, which is great for first-time PC buyers.

ASUS ROG has a little bit of something for every gamer coming in 2025. Exact pricing and release details are still unavailable for a lot of the lineup, however the company says these products can be expected to hit retail during Q1 of 2025.
