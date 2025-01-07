ASUS ROG Brings Out The Big Guns With RTX 50 Desktops, Potent Laptops And More









The 2025 ROG Strix SCAR laptop will look to be the king of the hill for mobile gamers, or for users who need serious power on the go. It will be sporting an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX alongside an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 mobile GPU with support for NVIDIA Advanced Optimus.





It will be pushing pixels to a 16-inch or 18-inch ROG Nebula HDR display that has a resolution of 2560x1600, G-SYNC support, a 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness with SDR content, and up to 1,200 nits brightness for HDR content. Creatives will appreciate that the display provides 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, as well as up to 2TB of SSD storage and up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 RAM. Pricing starts at $2,599.99.





For gamers who don’t need the absolute maximum performance for their mobile gaming experience, there is the 2025 ROG Strix that provides more flexibility with its CPU options. It will be available with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX or an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D.





When using an Intel CPU it can paired with up to an NVIDIA RTX 5080 mobile GPU, while the AMD option can be paired with up to an NVIDIA RTX 5070Ti. Regardless of CPU choice, the laptop can be configured with up to 16-inch or 18-inch ROG Nebula IPS display with a resolution of 2560x1600, 500 nits brightness, G-SYNC support, a 240Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage.















