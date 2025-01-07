ASUS ROG Brings Out The Big Guns With RTX 50 Desktops, Potent Laptops And More
The 2025 Zephyrus is a more portable option that still packs a powerful punch, which will also be available with both Intel and AMD options. The 16-inch model comes with an Intel Core 9 Ultra 285H, while the 14-inch model is equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. The larger Intel model can house up to an NVIDIA RTX 5090 mobile GPU, while the AMD model can be paired with up to an NVIDIA RTX 5080. Both will be available with up to a Nebula ROG OLED display with a resolution of 2560x1600, 500 nits brightness, G-SYNC support, a 240Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage.
For the ultimate portable gaming option, there’s the ROG Flow Z13. It’s a 2-in-1 gaming tablet sporting up to an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 for maximum efficiency to enable on-the-go gaming, with up to 10 hours of battery life while in use. It will come with a 13-inch touchscreen ROG Nebula display featuring 180Hz refresh rate alongside DCI-P3 color coverage. It will also include a handy 170 degree kickstand.
Anyone needing to add a little extra horsepower to a device will now have the option of picking up 2025 ROG XG Mobile, which packs an NVIDIA RTX 5090 mobile GPU in a small package. Despite its diminutive size it has got a whole host of connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 5, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports and an SD card reader.
The 2025 ROG Strix G700 desktops is for gamers who are looking for the cornerstone of their gaming battle station. It will be available with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K or up to an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D with an NVIDIA RTX 50 series GPU. It can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM at 6,000MHz and PCIe Gen 5 storage. ASUS is looking to make maintenance as painless as possible as side panels can be removed without any tools and will make use of standard-sized components, which is great for first-time PC buyers.
ASUS ROG has a little bit of something for every gamer coming in 2025. Exact pricing and release details are still unavailable for a lot of the lineup, however the company says these products can be expected to hit retail during Q1 of 2025.