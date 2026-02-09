CATEGORIES
NVIDIA's Next Flagship GPU Could Be A GeForce RTX 5090 Ti Or RTX Titan Blackwell

by Paul LillyMonday, February 09, 2026, 10:29 AM EDT
A fresh rumor claims NVIDIA is readying a new graphics card that will be faster than its flagship GeForce RTX 5090 (pictured above), and it's purportedly not related to any GeForce RTX 50 Super series models that may or may not still be on the roadmap. Instead, it's said the new card could materialize as a GeForce RTX 5090 Ti or an RTX Titan Blackwell part.

Would NVIDIA really release a GeForce RTX 5090 Ti, though? An industry-wide memory chip shortage makes new product launches tricky, particularly in the consumer sector. Releasing a GeForce RTX 5090 Ti with at least 32GB of GDDR7 (as found on the existing GeForce RTX 5090) would run counter to separate rumors suggesting NVIDIA is de-prioritizing higher VRAM models for gamers.

Then there is the topic of pricing. NVIDIA set the baseline MSRP for its GeForce RTX 5090 at $1,999, but even before the AI-driven memory chip shortage reared its ugly head, NVIDIA's hardware partners were charging exorbitant premiums for custom models. Meanwhile, NVIDIA's own Founders Edition (FE) model was never easy to obtain, and that remains true today.

Despite our skepticism, the folks at Overclocking.com claim to have it on good authority that a faster GPU is in the plans. According to the site, it received its information from "direct, credible, and serious contacts." It also says that it heard the same thing from multiple contacts in several different countries working at different companies, adding that it's been cultivating relationships with those sources for years.

Should such a card be in the plans, we think it's more likely to materialize as an RTX Titan Blackwell aimed at creators, gamers, professionals, and enthusiasts alike. It would be easier to justify whatever kind of pricing premium would be attached, while also bridging the gap between NVIDIA's top gaming GPU and its highest end professional models.

We'll find out in the coming months. According to the site, the rumored card could release in the third quarter of this year during the back-to-school season. At the same time, the site rightfully hedges that NVIDIA "has the ability to change its mind."
