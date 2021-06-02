Lenovo Roadmap Reveals Incoming GeForce RTX 3080 Super, RTX 3070 Super Mobile GPUs

What is more interesting, however, is the mention of unreleased mobile GPUs. Have a look at the leaked slide...

On the graphics side, there are several GPUs listed...

Intel Xe (integrated)

GeForce GTX 1650 Ti w/ 4GB GDDR6 (no mention of Max-Q)

GeForce RTX 3060 w/ 8GB GDDR6

GeForce RTX 3070 Super w/ 8GB GDDR6

GeForce RTX 3080 Super w/ 16GB GDDR6

This is the first we have seen of the unannounced GPUs, so there aren't really any leaked specifications to cite. Lenovo's roadmap does not reveal a whole lot in that regard either, though it did at least outline the memory allotment—the GeForce RTX 3080 Super will have 16GB of GDDR6 memory and the GeForce RTX 3070 Super will have 8GB of GDDR6 memory, if the slide is accurate.





As points of reference, here are the specs of the non-Super models in mobile form...