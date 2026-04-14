NVIDIA Drops F-Bomb In Response To PC Maker Buyout Rumor





Despite a bombshell report making the rounds, the answer is no, NVIDIA is not planning to scoop up Dell, HP, or any other major (or minor) PC maker. Or at least that is the official messaging from NVIDIA, with a spokesperson calling the report "false." What, were you expecting a different F-bomb?





"The media report is false; NVIDIA is not engaged in discussions to acquire any PC maker," a spokesperson for NVIDIA said in a statement.

Nvidia tells CNBC: "the media report is false; NVIDIA is not engaged in discussions to acquire any PC maker."



This after a SemiAccurate report sent $DELL up ~6% and $HPQ up ~5% on speculation $NVDA was negotiating to buy a major PC company. pic.twitter.com/uxhQ2byeeD — Kristina Partsinevelos (@KristinaParts) April 13, 2026

Companies often avoid commenting on leaks and rumors (like the NVIDIA N1 laptop motherboard with 128GB of RAM that recently smiled for the camera), but in this case, NVIDIA made a statement to multiple outlets shooting down the report. Shares of Dell and HP both jumped by 5% or more when the rumor gained traction, as investors evidently speculated that those were the two most likely candidates if NVIDIA were to actually make a move.





The report comes from SemiAccurate, which says it has been tracking the story since late 2024 and that the time has come for NVIDIA to either "make a deal or walk."





"SemiAccurate doesn’t deal with rumors re-labeled as truth because it has been copied by dozens of other sites too, we do the research, and this time we have a big one...NVIDIA is looking to make a huge purchase that will reshape the PC and server landscape like nothing else has done since the computer was invented," the site wrote





The report goes on to state that the site is "dead serious" about being in negotiations to buy a large PC oriented company, just in case anyone thought it was a delayed April Fools' Day gag. And indeed, NVIDIA buying a PC maker like Dell would be a seismic play that could shake up the market in a big way. Except, it's not happening.



