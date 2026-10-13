CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA Doubles DLSS 5 Speed And Slashes VRAM Use For RTX Spark Launch

by Zak KillianTuesday, October 13, 2026, 02:55 PM EDT
hero mirrors edge on off comparison dlss5
Mirror's Edge RTX DLSS 5 Comparison - Images: NVIDIA (click for big)
When we tested DLSS 5's 3D-guided neural rendering in NBA 2K27, we were impressed with the upgrade in visual fidelity, but a little less impressed by the enormous performance hit imposed by the tech on non-flagship graphics cards. NVIDIA is well aware that this is a pain point of the technology, and just ahead of the launch of RTX Spark laptops later this week, the firm has announced that it has fully doubled the speed of DLSS 5, and it's also bringing the tech to two more games: Hogwarts Legacy and Where Winds Meet.

IF you haven't read our previous coverage, it goes down like this: DLSS 5 is what NVIDIA calls "3D-guided neural rendering." It's fully regenerating the game image with AI in real-time as you play, and it's using the 3D render created by the game engine as the "guidance" for the generative engine. In so doing, it can produce starkly realistic visuals, filling in lighting and texture details that are simply not present in the original scene.

chart nba 2k27 dlss5 benchmarks
Our performance testing in NBA 2K27 was pretty brutal. This does not represent the 2X uplift. - Image: HotHardware

As you can imagine, freshly generating a new frame for every single game frame is enormously taxing. In my tests with NBA 2K27, I found that enabling Neural Rendering whacked my performance down from a mostly capped 240 FPS all the way to 69 FPS. That's a perfectly playable frame rate, but it sure obviates the purpose of my 240 Hz monitor. In 4K it was even worse; the frame rate went from 94 FPS to 31 FPS, cut by more than 2/3rd.

With that in mind, the news that NVIDIA has doubled the performance is very exciting. More than that, the firm says that it has cut video memory usage by about 20% at 4K. While I didn't observe excessive video RAM usage in my DLSS 5 testing, I was using a 16GB graphics card; people on 12GB or especially 8GB cards are more likely to benefit from this upgrade.

hogwarts legacy dlss 5 hogsmeade
DLSS 5 Hogwarts Legacy comparison images - Images: NVIDIA (click for big)

November 8th is the launch day for DLSS 5 in Hogwarts Legacy, and you can believe we'll be taking a look at that on both desktop GPUs and the RTX Spark, as the open-world wizard game is one of my all-time favorites. This was one of the games originally showcased when DLSS 5 was first announced, so this integration has been a long time coming.

Besides Hogwarts, DLSS 5 is also coming to online action RPG Where Winds Meet. This free-to-play title has already implemented quite a bit of NVIDIA technology, though its meme-worthy AI-powered NPC conversations are powered by in-house tech, not by NVIDIA ACE. DLSS 5 is coming to the game in "late November".

where winds meet dlss5
DLSS 5 Where Winds Meet comparison - Images: NVIDIA (click for big)

There are a couple of previews on the NVIDIA site of DLSS 5's effects in both games. I have to say, the early preview of DLSS 5 in Hogwarts Legacy did not look good in my opinion. However, the final release version may actually have swung a little too far in the other direction. I'm eager to see it for myself in a few weeks.

Besides the upgrades to DLSS 5 itself, there's also the news that DLSS 5 is coming to RTX Remix, NVIDIA's framework for upgrading classic PC games with ray-traced visuals. Among the titles being showcased are Fallout 4 and Mirror's Edge (pictured top), both of which see fairly drastic transformations with DLSS 5 engaged.

dlss fg perf mode
DLSS FG Performance Mode benchmarks - Image: NVIDIA (click for big)

And, beyond DLSS 5, NVIDIA has also prepared a new "Performance Mode" for DLSS Frame Generation. Almost assuredly aimed to help with the impact of Frame Generation (which can be bandwidth-heavy) on the rather bandwidth-constrained RTX Spark platform, NVIDIA says that the new model is up to 35% faster. The RTX 50-series style of frame generation uses two AI models, one of which exists to serve the role of the optical flow accelerator from the RTX 40 series, and apparently, it was that model that has been improved, with "a lighter and faster" algorithm.

While NVIDIA may not be doing much (at least, outwardly) to get graphics hardware into the hands of gamers, it's undeniable that the firm still has gaming in mind. These software updates are proof that the company is still thinking about improving the experience of PC gaming. As the company says, "stay tuned" for more information on the way, including how well DLSS 5 works on RTX Spark as well as how good it looks in Hogwarts Legacy, and potentially, Where Winds Meet, if there's interest. Let us know in the comments below!
Tags:  Nvidia, (nasdaq:nvda), dlss 5
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use