Starfield Patch Adds DLSS 3 Support, Lots Of Fixes And A Key Requested Feature
Starfield has been one of the most highly talked about games of 2023, if you ignore perpetual GTA 6 rumors, of course. The game has garnered praise for the highly detailed nature of its free-roaming universe, which makes hopping from planetary system to planetary system with ease. It has also been Bethesda's most successful launches to date, besting classics such as Skyrim and Fallout, despite mixed impressions from gamers.
All of this popularity will have some built-in controversy to accompany it, and Starfield has not been immune to these slings and arrows. With the newest Bethesda beta update (1.8.83) that was released on November 8th, gamers can now slap on NVIDIA's DLSS 3 tech with frame generation. Starfield was more connected with AMD and its FSR technology when it launched, leaving some gamers scratching their heads as to where DLSS was.
