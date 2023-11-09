Starfield Patch Adds DLSS 3 Support, Lots Of Fixes And A Key Requested Feature





Bethesda warns users that "VSync needs to be toggled OFF," but that it will be adjusted in a future update. Another item to be aware of here is that frame generation with DLSS will only work with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, such as the GeForce RTX 4060. Older NVIDIA GPUs will have to make do with the standard DLSS with lower frames. AMD Radeon owners will still have FSR to use for a modest bump in frame rates compared to the more substantial DLSS 3.



While DLSS 3 is the star of the show on this patch, there is plenty here to be happy about. Various performance fixes also accompany this update, including those specific to GPU and CPU optimizations. Gameplay and quest updates also populate this version, with Bethesda pointing out that characters can now eat food in the environment, which Bethesda was a fan requested feature.

It makes sense that gamers wanted DLSS 3 support on such a popular title. While Starfield is no Alan Wake 2 when it comes to destroying your frame rates, it is still a fairly demanding game. NVIDIA's excellent DLSS 3 brings with it not only the upscaling technology that DLSS has been implementing for years, but also frame generation. Coupled with NVIDIA Reflex for decreased latency, this means your frames will be significantly higher with these Ai generated frames.





"Let them eat! By popular request, we have added the ability to ingest food and drink items upon finding them in the environment. You can enjoy these Chunks immediately or save them for later. The choice is yours," Bethesda explains.





These small touches are always appreciated to immerse gamers in the overall experience.