Retail Data Shows NVIDIA Swept AMD As The Top Selling GPU Brand On Amazon

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC: $1,199.99 MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 LHR: $849.99 Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC: $499.99 EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming: $492.90 Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC: $599.99 EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming: $1,799.99 MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3050: $354.99 EVGA GeForce R TX 3080 FTW3 Ultra Gaming: $1,064.99 ASUS Phoenix GeForce RTX 3060 V2 Gaming: $489.70 Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Trinity OC: $769.99

It's a decent mix of cards and price points, ranging from the GeForce RTX 3050 on up to the beastly GeForce RTX 3090 . Fluctuating prices, sales, coupon codes, and availability all contribute to how these kinds of lists shake out, but it's interesting that NVIDIA appears to be dominating AMD to this extent.





This isn't just happening at Amazon, either. The best selling desktop graphics cards at Newegg heavily favor NVIDIA as well. NVIDIA GPUs account for the top 14 spots, and all but one out of the top 50.





None of this is to say that AMD's graphics card are sitting on shelves collecting dust. In its most recent earnings report, AMD reported a 33 percent year-over-year jump in its Computing and Graphics segment to $2.8 billion. AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su stated during an earnings call that "sales of our Radeon 6000 series graphics cards were strong.





Nevertheless, these lists at two major retailers paint and somewhat puzzling picture. We're not surprised that NVIDIA is taking the lion's share of GPU sales at retail, but to claim 44 and 49 spots of the top 50 best sellers at Amazon and Newegg, respectively, is a bit unexpected.





It will be interesting to see how these lists shift in the coming months. AMD is rumored to be refreshing its Radeon RX 6000 series, and Intel is supposed to be launching its first Arc Alchemist desktop graphics card this summer.



