Grab This NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix To Stop Your CPU From Spazzing Out After Gaming





While consuming some 10% of the system CPU might not seem like a major bug, in practice it appears to have a seriously significant effect on game performance. We're not sure what's actually going on there, but thankfully, NVIDIA apparently was because the company has issued HOTFIX driver 531.26 that addresses two problems: the aforementioned CPU usage malady, and another issue where certain laptops may experience random STOP errors.





The Finals has a heavy emphasis on dynamic environment destruction.



Of course, the big feature for the 531 series of GeForce drivers is Video Super Resolution. Using this, you can upscale web videos from lower quality settings up to the full resolution of your display. We tested it on a number of videos and found that the effect was pretty minimal if the video has a lot of fast motion, but that it could deliver impressive results in videos with slow motion or a lot of static images.





NVIDIA Video Super Resolution: enabled on top, disabled on bottom.



