NVIDIA Confirms GeForce NOW Data Breach Affecting Regional Alliance Partner





Hackers have managed to infiltrate a regional GeForce NOW partner and make off with sensitive user information, including full names, email addresses, and other private data, NVIDIA confirmed. Fortunately, the data breach is limited to one specific region and does not affect GeForce NOW users worldwide, only a third-party Alliance partner in Armenia.





"Our investigation found no impact on NVIDIA-operated services. The issue is limited to systems run by a third-party GeForce NOW Alliance partner based in Armenia. We are working closely with the partner to support their investigation and resolution. Impacted users will be notified by GFN.am," NVIDIA said in a statement to BleepingComputer.





GFN.am is the regional operator for NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud game streaming service in Armenia. It runs its own authentication systems and maintains local customer databases and billing platforms, which effectively isolates the data breach from having a wider reach. That's good news, especially as NVIDIA has been actively expanding the service to more devices, such as some Amazon Fire TV sticks . NVIDIA also recently released a native Linux app with DLSS and ray tracing support.





NVIDIA's confirmation that some GeForce NOW owners are affected comes just days after GFN.am disclosed the data breach in a blog post, saying it took place over several days, from March 20-26. However, any regional users who registered after March 9, 2026 are not affected.













"We would like to draw your attention to the fact that the passwords of the accounts have not been compromised, but there is a possibility that some personal information has been available to third parties," GFN.am stated in its security disclosure





In addition to email addresses and full names, the data breach also exposed phone numbers, dates of birth, and GeForce NOW usernames.





GFN.am says it took "immediate measures" to lock it systems down and harden its security against future attacks.





The disclosure comes after a supposed ShinyHunters threat actor published alleged samples of the breach on a hacker forum, demanding $100,000 in cryptocurrency. According to reporting by BleepingComputers, however, it's believed the hacker is an imposter. ShinyHunters is the same group that recently tried to extort Rockstar Games , to no avail.





GFN.am also coordinates NVIDIA's GeForce NOW in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan, but as of right now, it appears that only users in Armenia are affected by the breach.